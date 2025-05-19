New BMW M5 vs Audi RS6 GT

Does the new BMW M5 deserve all the hate it's had? It may be heavy and it may be a hybrid, but do either of those things really detract from it when you're behind the wheel?

Oh, and we've brought along the limited-edition Audi RS6 GT just for a little bit more context. Watch as Alex Gassman drives both on the road to see if the new-age way of hybrid is best, or if a good old V8 is all you need.

