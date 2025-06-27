Steam Summer Sale 2025: Best Driving Game Deals

Summer is finally here, meaning light nights, hiding from the sun and spending our June salaries on a shedload of cheap games in the Steam Summer Sale.

The platform is offering some pretty big deals from now until 10 July. There are so many to sift through, though, that it can be a little overwhelming to figure out where to spend your hard-earned cash.

Well, we’re here to help if you’re looking for some driving games to bolster your collection. If the website name Car Throttle didn’t give that bit away. Check out our favourite picks below.

Looking to spend absolutely nothing? Check out our list of the best free driving games.

Automobilista 2 – £3.49 (90 per cent off)

There’s a very good chance you’ve probably never tried Automobilista 2. The sim very much has a cult following rather than landing in the mainstream consciousness of sim racing titles, but we reckon it’s absolutely worth a shot at £3.49.

Particularly so if you do your racing in VR. The game has pretty much been built for virtual reality, and as a result, it’s a pretty mega experience.

Get Automobilista 2 here

Forza Horizon 5 – £24.99 (50 per cent off)

Given that Forza Horizon 5 is now on pretty much every conceivable gaming platform (Nintendo consoles aside…), it feels more likely than not that you’ve visited Horizon Mexico by now.

If you somehow don’t have it in your collection, though, we think £24.99 is a bargain. For that, you’re getting the base game, so its mountain of available DLC is worth considering grabbing on sale – but there’s no real shortage of content, especially since the recent Realms update, giving you the option to return to every limited-time world event at your leisure.

Get Forza Horizon 5 here

rFactor 2 – £3.74 (85 per cent off)

rFactor 2 in-game screenshot

Although rFactor 2 has now been superseded by Le Mans Ultimate, it’s still an engaging racing sim in its own right.

If you’re looking to get a feel for a new sim or want to try the genre for the first time, you can’t go wrong at £3.74.

Get rFactor 2 here

Euro Truck Simulator 2 – £4.22 (75 per cent off)

Euro Truck Simulator 2 in-game screenshot

We did say driving, rather than racing, in our defence. Then again, download the TruckersMP mod and the Calais to Duisburg road will summon more adrenaline than any racing sim.

For real, though, ETS2 is one of the best games on the market for something to chill out and just drive on. As is usually the case in a Steam sale, it’s at an unmissable price.

Get ETS2 here

New iRacing memberships – £3.39 for the first month (66 per cent off)

iRacing, Ferrari 296 GT3

iRacing is utterly brilliant. iRacing is also utterly expensive. Unless you’re really, really into competitive virtual motorsport, its steep subscription price (and before you’ve bought any additional content) can be off-putting.

If you’ve never given iRacing a go, though, you can grab a huge discount on a first month of membership right now, which will give you access to a wide selection of Rookie series across road, formula and oval disciplines.

If you end up not liking it, you can cancel anytime. If you do like it, sorry in advance for your future state of financial ruin.

Subscribe to iRacing here

Assetto Corsa – £3.87 (75 per cent off)

Assetto Corsa in-game screenshot

Although the vanilla version of Assetto Corsa has long been outclassed and outdated, a passionate community has kept it alive through years of mods.

For that reason alone, it’s absolutely worth grabbing on sale if you don’t already have it. Enjoy downloading add-ons for niche South American racing series, local UK club tracks and err, maybe a Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Get Assetto Corsa here

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 – £5.87 (72 per cent off)

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 in-game screenshot

Done with driving cars and want to just work away on them instead? We wouldn’t recommend just going outside and pulling bits off your neighbours’ cars. Maybe you could buy a clapped-out E46 on Facebook Marketplace instead.

Or, for £5.87, grab Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (despite its name, the most recent entry in the series), which sees you start as a self-employed mechanic fixing cars for customers and eventually buying your own to fix up and sell.

Get CMS 2021 here

SnowRunner – £12.49 (50 per cent off)

We’ve been forced to take a break from tarmacing in RoadCraft to do real work, and seeing one of its predecessors – SnowRunner – on sale is only making us yearn for the pavers.

If you haven’t already got SnowRunner, we’d absolutely give it a go. Imagine Dark Souls only you’re driving a truck through decimated Eastern European landscapes, and you’re in the right ballpark.

Get SnowRunner here

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered – £4.99 (80 per cent off)

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

Though 2010’s Hot Pursuit is unlikely to feature as a top pick on any greatest NFS games lists, it’s one remembered very fondly.

The drift-heavy physics are still entertaining to play to this day, and the gritty Seacrest County offers a nostalgic of-its-time feel – although its very limited free-roam mode didn’t quite hit the same as earlier titles. For a fiver, though? Count us in.

Get NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered here

New Star GP – £4.99 (50 per cent off)

If you’ve got a very specific nostalgia for 90s F1 games, then New Star GP is going to be up your street. Sure, it’s not going to feel like a sim, but there’s depth to the game, with full team management and several decades of F1 to race through.

For £4.99, it’s certainly worth sinking a few evenings (and then some) into.

Get New Star GP here