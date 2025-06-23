You Can Now Get The Toyota Land Cruiser As A Van

The Land Cruiser Commercial should make those extra-rural Amazon deliveries a little easier
Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial - front
Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial - front

Are you a delivery driver in the wildest parts of Scotland, or perhaps the Alps or the Arctic Circle? Finding that your boggo Transit van is struggling to deal with some of the more challenging roads on your route? There’s good news for you, because you can now get the Toyota Land Cruiser in van form. This is the Land Cruiser Commercial, and it does away with the back seats for a whole lot of nothing.

In a conversion undertaken at Toyota’s UK manufacturing base in Derbyshire, the Commercial also gets opaque steel coverings over the rear windows and windscreen, and a mesh bulkhead separating the cargo area from the front compartment to stop a Gousto box from clobbering you if you have to slam on the anchors to avoid a rogue stag. The big deer, not the old Triumph.

Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial - cargo bay
Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial - cargo bay

Otherwise, the Commercial gets all the same kit as the standard Land Cruiser. That means full-time all-wheel drive, a suite of off-road specific drive modes and tech like hill descent control and Crawl Control – effectively cruise control designed to work in technical off-road scenarios.

For now, it comes with the same powertrain as the regular car too – a 2.8-litre turbodiesel four-cylinder making 201bhp and 369lb ft. That’ll soon be superseded by the newly-revealed mild hybrid powertrain.

Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial - rear
Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial - rear

Cargo capacity is rated at 2000 litres, which seems pretty small, based on our limited knowledge. Realistically, though, these are more likely to be bought by businesses that need to get to places that are tricky to reach with normal vans, rather than DPD drivers who are going to whack it up on the pavement outside your house so they can leave your package in full view of everyone on your doorstep, which is apparently their idea of a ‘safe place’, for some inexplicable… sorry, we seem to have gotten off topic.

Pricing for the Land Cruiser Commercial kicks off at £52,729, a healthy drop from the £77,845 you need for the regular passenger version, although that’s presumably factoring in the reclaimable VAT for business users. If, for some reason, you just want a two-seater Land Cruiser with massively reduced rear visibility, expect to pay a bit more.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid Is Here, And It’s Still Unstoppable
Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid - front
News
You Can Now Get The Toyota Land Cruiser As A Van
Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial - front
News
Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 Revealed, And It's The Most Powerful GTI Yet
VW Golf GTI Edition 50
News
Yes, This Is A Skoda Superb Pickup Truck
Skoda L&K 130, front
News
The Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition Has Steelies That Aren’t Steelies
Defender 110 Trophy Edition - front
News
Honda Will Make New Parts For Old Cars, Starting With The Original NSX

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Fiat 600 Hybrid Review: Plenty Of Style, A Little Light On Substance
Fiat 600 Hybrid - front, driving
Reviews
BYD Dolphin Surf First Drive: Is China’s Best-Selling Car Any Good?
BYD Dolphin Surf, front
Reviews
Ineos Grenadier Review: A Flawed Indulgence You Can’t Help But Love
Ineos Grenadier - front
Reviews
2025 Kia EV6 Review: As Good To Drive As It Looks?
Kia EV6 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Lexus LM350h Review: The Rolls-Royce Of MPVs
Lexus LM350h, front
Reviews
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid Review: Good Looks, Great Value, But Lacks Zip
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid - front, driving