You Can Now Get The Toyota Land Cruiser As A Van

Are you a delivery driver in the wildest parts of Scotland, or perhaps the Alps or the Arctic Circle? Finding that your boggo Transit van is struggling to deal with some of the more challenging roads on your route? There’s good news for you, because you can now get the Toyota Land Cruiser in van form. This is the Land Cruiser Commercial, and it does away with the back seats for a whole lot of nothing.

In a conversion undertaken at Toyota’s UK manufacturing base in Derbyshire, the Commercial also gets opaque steel coverings over the rear windows and windscreen, and a mesh bulkhead separating the cargo area from the front compartment to stop a Gousto box from clobbering you if you have to slam on the anchors to avoid a rogue stag. The big deer, not the old Triumph.

Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial - cargo bay

Otherwise, the Commercial gets all the same kit as the standard Land Cruiser. That means full-time all-wheel drive, a suite of off-road specific drive modes and tech like hill descent control and Crawl Control – effectively cruise control designed to work in technical off-road scenarios.

For now, it comes with the same powertrain as the regular car too – a 2.8-litre turbodiesel four-cylinder making 201bhp and 369lb ft. That’ll soon be superseded by the newly-revealed mild hybrid powertrain.

Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial - rear

Cargo capacity is rated at 2000 litres, which seems pretty small, based on our limited knowledge. Realistically, though, these are more likely to be bought by businesses that need to get to places that are tricky to reach with normal vans, rather than DPD drivers who are going to whack it up on the pavement outside your house so they can leave your package in full view of everyone on your doorstep, which is apparently their idea of a ‘safe place’, for some inexplicable… sorry, we seem to have gotten off topic.

Pricing for the Land Cruiser Commercial kicks off at £52,729, a healthy drop from the £77,845 you need for the regular passenger version, although that’s presumably factoring in the reclaimable VAT for business users. If, for some reason, you just want a two-seater Land Cruiser with massively reduced rear visibility, expect to pay a bit more.