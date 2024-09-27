Assetto Corsa Evo: Everything You Need To Know

It’s been a long time coming, but earlier this year, we finally got confirmation of Assetto Corsa Evo, the long-awaited successor to 2014’s Assetto Corsa. The original title has established itself as the leader of the racing sim market and has had a remarkably long shelf life thanks to its endless mod-ability and brilliant handling model.

After a diversion into a GT racing focus for 2018’s spin-off Assetto Corsa Competizione (the official game of the various GT World Challenge championships), Assetto Corsa Evo – as we now know it’s called – will broaden its remit to feature a greater range of cars, spanning road and race machinery and classics, modern stuff and future-facing concepts.

Alpine A110 R in AC Evo

Now that developer Kunos Simulazioni has listed the title on Steam, we’ve also had our first look at some in-game screenshots and – surprise, surprise – it looks utterly gorgeous. If it’s as adaptable as the first game, we wouldn’t be surprised to see it last just as long. As we await its release, here’s everything you need to know about AC Evo.

Assetto Corsa Evo release date

Mercedes 190 Evo 2 in AC Evo

When the development of an Assetto Corsa sequel was first confirmed in 2021, a 2024 release window was given, and that was stuck to right up until September 2024.

However, the latest financial report of Kunos’ parent company, Digital Bros, has confirmed that that’s been pushed back. The game will launch as a PC-exclusive in early access on Steam in January 2025, with a full PC release and potentially console versions to follow at an unspecified date.

The delay isn’t a huge surprise, with Kunos co-founder Marco Massarutto previously telling Traxion that the company didn’t want to rush the game out in order not to sacrifice quality.

What platforms will Assetto Corsa Evo be on?

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm in Assetto Corsa Evo

So far, AC Evo has only been confirmed for PC, which is by far the biggest platform for the two previous games in the franchise. That said, both Assetto Corsa and AC Competizione did get console releases further down the line, so we wouldn’t be surprised to eventually see it land on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Assetto Corsa Evo car list

Interior of Lamborghini Huracan STO in Assetto Corsa Evo

The first batch of screenshots unveiled on the game’s Steam page reveal a few of the cars that'll feature, all rendered with astonishing detail. They span from the 1960s to the present day, and notably, only one pure racing machine – the current Porsche Carrera Cup car – has been confirmed at this point. All have apparently been recreated through a process designed to exactingly reproduce their mechanical, electronic and aerodynamic performance characteristics.

Alfa Romeo:

Giulia GTAm

Giulia Sprint GTA

Alpine:

A110

A110 R

A290_β concept

Hyundai:

i20 N

N Vision 74 concept

Lamborghini:

Huracan STO

Mercedes:

190E 2.5-16 Evolution II

Porsche:

911 964 Turbo

911 992 GT3 Cup

Assetto Corsa Evo track list

Imola Circuit in AC Evo

The Steam listing also gives us screenshots of three of the laser-scanned tracks that’ll feature in the game at launch. Again, they’re all rendered in an incredible level of detail, and also feature some pretty impressive-looking weather and time effects. And don’t panic, the one everyone wants to know about is there. You know the one.

Brands Hatch

Imola

Nürburgring Nordschleife

Will Assetto Corsa Evo have VR support?

The Nürburgring in Assetto Corsa Evo

Yep – the system requirements reveal that SteamVR, Meta Quest (formerly Oculus) and OpenXR virtual reality systems will be supported, with Kunos aiming to have the tech in the game from launch.

Assetto Corsa Evo system requirements

Interior of Mercedes 190E 2.5-16 Evo II in Assetto Corsa Evo

Unsurprisingly, you’ll need some fairly serious PC hardware to run AC Evo, especially if you want to enjoy it at its best.

Minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i7 8700k / AMD 1500X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GTX 1070, RX 580

DirectX: Version 12

Network: broadband internet connection

Storage: 100 GB available space

Sound Card: integrated

VR Support: SteamVR, Oculus VR, OpenXR

Additional Notes: SSD required

Recommended system requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit

Processor: Intel i5 10500 / AMD 2600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: RTX 2070, Radeon RX 5600

DirectX: Version 12

Network: broadband internet connection

Storage: 100 GB available space

Sound Card: integrated

VR Support: SteamVR, Oculus VR, OpenXR

Additional Notes: SSD required

Will Assetto Corsa Evo support modding?

Brands Hatch in Assetto Corsa Evo

Part of what’s allowed the original AC to have such a huge player base a decade from its release is its mod support. As a result, you can now drive pretty much anything on any track your heart desires. Want to take a fully animated T-rex around Rainbow Road? Knock yourself out.

Luckily, if statements to Traxion from Kunos co-founder Marco Massarutto are anything to go by, it seems fairly likely that Evo will be moddable too – although perhaps not to the same extent as the original: “Modding is definitely one of the open topics on the table, but no decision has been made yet. At the moment, we are focused on creating the game itself.”

Massarutto also said he doesn’t want to see content from other sims being ripped and put into AC Evo, a common technique used for creating mods for many games. This places modding in a legally grey area, something Kunos is likely keen to avoid going forward. As a result, the ability to mod the game may end up less open-ended than in the original.