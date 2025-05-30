2024 Lexus RCF vs Cheapest RWD Lexus You Can Buy!

If you're looking for a cheap, fun, tuneable, insurable, manual - pause for a breath - rear-driven, six-cylinder car, you'll probably be looking at something with a BMW badge on its nose. What else is out there, though?

The Lexus IS200 is a great value alternative that is arguably overlooked, but is it seriously worth considering? Alex Gassman has been behind the wheel of one to find out. Oh, and has brought along a 5.0-litre RC F Ultimate for a bit of context - or something like that. It's ok to admit you just wanted to drive it, Alex...

