Fast & Furious 11: Everything You Need To Know

Get the family over, open a pack of Coronas and prepare to say grace to the car gods – it’s almost time for Fast & Furious 11. The next and very possibly final chapter in the cult action franchise is on the horizon and we’re starting to get an idea of what to expect from the new film.

With the franchise having taken us everywhere from the favelas of Brazil to the polar ice caps, a brief trip into space and even to Neptune’s Net seafood restaurant, it’s always a wonder as to just how far the writers will go as each film tries to outdo the last. We’re still some time from finding out for sure but, for now, here’s everything you need to know about Fast & Furious 11.



Spoiler alert: In case you haven’t seen Fast X, or somehow any film before it, prepare for a few plot points to be discussed. Complaints? “Forget about it, cuh.”

When is Fast & Furious 11 out?

At the time of writing, Fast & Furious 11 is set to hit US cinemas on 4 April 2025 and we’d expect other markets to have a similar if not identical release date. By that point, it’ll have been just shy of two years since Fast X first hit the big screen.

It’s worth noting that’s also the same day the Minecraft film is due to come out. Barbenheimer can go to the history books, we’re here for Herobrine O’Conner.

Will it be called Fast & Furious 11?

For the time being, Fast & Furious 11 is a speculative title and we’re yet to find out exactly what it’s called, but we have a good idea.

The imaginative Fast X: Part 2 has been widely touted as a potential name and we have some strong evidence of that being true. An Instagram post in June from Vin Diesel showcased "concept art from Fast X part 2", which was the first time it's publicly been addressed as such. Don't be shocked if that name remains, but we'd hope for something more imaginative.



What will the plot be?

Fast X left us on quite the cliffhanger. Just to rejig your memory, or in case you haven’t seen the film and have no interest in watching the ending for yourself, we see a plane carrying Roman, Tej, Han, and Ramsey shot down by Aimes – who turns out to have been working with antagonist Dante Reyes and duping Dom Toretto’s crew in the process. It cuts to the end credits shortly after and we’re yet to learn the fate of those on board but, in typical F&F fashion, we’ll expect them to all miraculously survive.

Any further plot points for Fast & Furious 11 continue to be a mystery for the time being. We’ve heard previously that the film will be going “back to basics”, notably from film critic Jeff Sneider, which has widely been interpreted as a return to street racing.

We find it hard to believe the franchise could so swiftly pivot back to its roots at this stage, but you can never quite predict the Fast universe.

However, we now know filming has begun, leaving us to assume a script has been finalised. Vin Diesel confirmed in a video on Instagram in April that preparation to film the driving sequences has begun, as they are "going to be so intense in this next chapter".



Which cars will be in Fast & Furious 11?

We're beginning to get a sense of the cars that'll appear in Fast 11, and it seems there's a chance one of – if not the – most iconic cars from Fast & Furious returning.

In an Instagram post in May, Vin Diesel filmed himself with the orange Toyota Supra as driven by Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner in the first film - with Dom Toretto's Charger also in the background. Though he didn't outright state the car would make an appearance, the video was seemingly shot on the Fast 11 set. It's not official, then, but it's not out of the question.

It wouldn’t be the only returning car. Recently, Vin Diesel has shared a behind-the-scenes shot of a Chevy Chevelle as seen in multiple previous instalments of the franchise. Alongside that is a real rarity in the form of a Plymouth Belvedere GTX.

Previously, he's also shared a clip of a modern Dodge Challenger and a Plymouth Barracuda on a trailer, joined by another Plymouth GTX last seen in Fast 8 when Dom Toretto has his brief phase of evil.

Is anyone returning to Fast & Furious 11?

Fast & Furious is the franchise of unlikely comebacks. Just take a look at Sun Kang’s Han for example, who returned for Fast 9 despite us seeing him die on screen. Twice.

Gal Gadot made a return as Gisele in Fast X, even though we witnessed her fall off the back of a plane and into the darkness to save Han’s life in Fast & Furious 6.

Expect at least one insane surprise in Fast & Furious 11, then. We know for sure Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will be back as Luke Hobbs thanks to an end-credits scene between himself and Diesel in X, though anyone else remains a mystery at this point.

John Cena has stated he'd like to return for the eleventh film, despite his character Jakob Toretto meeting a fiery (supposed) end in Fast X. Speaking with Club Shay Shay, Cena said: "I would be in The Fast and the Furious as long as they would have me because it’s an action movie about cars. But, uh, I did have a pretty big fiery wreck in the last one. I know that they have a reputation for resurrecting characters. I hope I made it. They didn’t have a funeral for me, so I’m okay. I’m okay. But I hope I made it. I hope I can do the next one."

Will this be the last Fast & Furious film?

Fast & Furious 11 was originally set to be the final entry to the franchise. However, it sounds as though Universal has found a way to milk the cash cow further and have it as the bridge within a trilogy.

Speaking in June 2023 with Variety, Vin Diesel said: “Going into making this movie, the studio asked if this could be a two-parter, and after the studio saw this one, they said, ‘Could you make Fast X the finale, a trilogy?”

Either way, there's going to be an ending soon. In February 2024, Diesel stated in an Instagram post: "Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team… to say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement. Wow. So exciting.

"This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together."

No matter if Fast & Furious 11 signals the end of the main franchise or not, we can expect the name to carry on. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Reyes has been confirmed to be in the works, focusing on The Rock and Momoa, while an untitled female-led spin-off is rumoured to be on the cards.