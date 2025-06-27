Wreckfest 2 Just Brought Back The Original’s Best Mode

The latest update for the Early Access smash-’em-up racer brings new vehicles and a Last Man Standing game mode
Wreckfest 2 - Motorhome
Remember that Top Gear episode from many, many years ago where Hammond and May invent the sport of motorhome racing? It looked like fun, thrashing and bashing a pack of campervans around a short oval until it was blanketed by shattered fibreglass.

For reasons we can’t begin to fathom, that particular motorsport never took off, but now you can recreate it yourself virtually, as the latest update for Wreckfest 2 adds a motorhome. The vehicle in question is a typical 1970s American van-based camper, and should serve as the perfect basis for some gratuitous destruction in the full-contact Early Access title.

It’s not the only new vehicular addition, either: also joining the car roster is the Cardinal, a barely-disguised version of the long-time favourite of the American cop (and people who want to look like one), the Ford Crown Victoria.

There are a couple of new locations to play with, too. One is the Scrapyard, a new demolition derby arena complete with car crushers, destructible pillars and a gigantic excavator-mounted claw of doom swinging about the place. The other is a typical banger-style short oval, complete with regular oval, figure-eight and demo derby layouts.

Wreckfest 2 - Scrapyard
Finally, to take advantage of all of this, a new mode comes to the game, Last Man Standing. Returning from the original game, it’s exactly what it sounds like – a typical demolition derby setup where the winner is the last car still limping its way around the arena. It’s playable in single player and, more importantly, online.

Said online mode has seen a few tweaks, bringing improved player stability and car damage modelling (important to take full advantage of those new cars), as well as the ability to add favourite servers.

Wreckfest 2 - Cardinal
It all adds a little more depth to what’s quietly been one of our favourite racing game releases of 2025 so far, although the title’s obviously still some way off a full release. In the meantime, we’ll see you in the Scrapyard.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

