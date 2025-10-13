2025 Tokyo Motor Show: Everything To Look Out For

Ah, the Tokyo Motor Show, or as its organisers now insist it’s called, the Japan Mobility Show. This biennial industry get-together has long been an opportunity for Japan’s domestic manufacturers to really flex their muscles and show off their latest and greatest creations.

The 2025 edition, taking place from 30 October to 9 November, looks set to be no different, with lots of fascinating projects in both production and concept forms likely to debut. Here are all the major reveals confirmed and teased for the show.

Century

Century concept teaser

You know the Century name as the massive saloon built by Toyota, largely just for Japan and favoured by the nation’s politicians, dignitaries, businesspeople and Bill Murray at the end of Lost In Translation.

Toyota, though, is attempting to spin Century off into its own ultra-luxury brand, and the next step towards that is a concept set to debut at the Tokyo Show. In true 2025 concept car style, it’s a real genre mish-mash, a high-riding coupe with stately proportions and sliding doors.

Daihatsu

Daihatsu Midget X

Now fully owned by Toyota, Daihatsu only sells cars in Japan these days, but it’s always fascinating to check in with what the company’s up to. At Tokyo, it’ll be displaying the Midget X, a reborn version of one of the perennial Gran Turismo meme cars and a sure-fire shoo-in for the burgeoning ‘last mile’ delivery market.

Honda

Honda’s got a reasonably busy Tokyo Show in the works, promising the debut of a third model, in prototype guise, in its long-awaited 0 Series EV range. Another SUV, this will be on display alongside the saloon and SUV prototypes we’ve already seen, both of which are due to arrive in production form next year.

Honda Super EV Concept

It’s also unveiling a new ‘compact EV prototype’, likely to be an undisguised version of the Super EV concept it rolled out at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year. With its chunky stance and promises of being ‘fun to drive’, we’re rather intrigued by this car, especially since the fact that it’s been testing extensively on UK roads suggests it could be sold on our shores.

Finally, while it hasn’t mentioned anything about them, Honda’s mock-up of its stand features two Prelude-shaped silhouettes beneath covers, suggesting that a couple of extra versions of the new coupe could be on the cards. Don’t hold your breath for a Type R-powered one, though.

Lexus

Lexus LS concept teaser

Lexus will be showing off what can quite literally only be described as a six-wheeled luxury van. Seriously. Not only that, but it’ll wear the badge of the brand’s long-standing but soon-to-die LS saloon. Will anything remotely resembling this make production? Erm…

Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi concept teaser

Mitsubishi is teasing an outdoorsy, lifestyley theme for its stand, the centrepiece of which looks set to be some form of camper concept. That’s about all we can gather right now, but at the last edition of the show, it debuted the rugged D:X concept, hinting at a future version of the Delica, so perhaps it’ll be related to that.

Nissan

Nissan Ariya facelift

At the last Tokyo Motor Show two years ago, Nissan gave us the spectacular Hyper Force concept, hinting at a future R36 GT-R. So, two years later, could we finally see another step towards that? Probably not, no. Instead, the centrepiece of Nissan’s stand, from a European perspective at least, will be a facelifted version of the electric Ariya crossover.

Nissan Elgrand teaser

Certainly cooler but a lot less relevant to Europe will be an all-new Elgrand, Nissan’s big, posh JDM people carrier. This fourth-gen model was previewed at the 2023 show by the Hyper Tourer concept.

Toyota

We got a bit overexcited with Toyota’s teaser campaign in the lead-up to the Tokyo Show, as it seemed like the company was finally gearing up to show us its long-awaited GR GT3 sports car (which might also be called the Lexus LFR), even giving us a glimpse of the production version.

However, in the company’s livestream outlining the various projects it’s bringing to the show, chairman Akio Toyoda instead seems to suggest (admittedly through auto-translated captions – our Japanese isn’t great) that the car will make its debut at the Tokyo Auto Salon – the Mobility Show’s more enthusiast-friendly cousin – in January 2026.

Toyota Corolla concept

The extra few months’ wait is undoubtedly frustrating, but that doesn’t mean Toyota’s not bringing anything to the show. In fact, likely far more important for the company as a whole is a concept previewing the next generation Corolla, which remains one of the world’s best-selling cars. We can see in the livestream that it even has Corolla badges, so expect a toned-down version of this to arrive in the next few years.

Yamaha

Yamaha Tricera prototype

We wouldn’t normally bother covering Yamaha’s plans because we’re not Bike Throttle or, for that matter, Piano Throttle. However, it’s also exhibiting something with three wheels, which is very nearly the right amount.

It's called the Tricera, and it’s a near-production version of a concept it displayed at the last Tokyo Show. An electric two-seater with a wheel arrangement akin to the Morgan Super 3 (not, thankfully, the Reliant Robin), it has a unique three-wheel steering system that should make it super agile (and also possibly a bit confusing at first).