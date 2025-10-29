Honda Super-N EV Is UK-Bound With Hot Hatch Vibes And Simulated Gears

Honda was arguably one of the first companies to introduce a properly desirable small EV back in 2020 with the e. It was hampered, though, by a poor range and ambitious pricing, which led to it being a bit of a commercial flop that was dropped in Europe after only three years.

Since then, cute retro-styled EVs have become a big deal with the likes of the Renault 5, Fiat Grande Panda and Hyundai Inster all gaining plenty of attention. Clearly, Honda wants back in on the segment it helped invent, because it’s bringing this, the chunky new Super-N, to Britain.

Honda Super-N prototype - rear

If you were paying close attention in the run-up to this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it was previewed under the Super EV name, you might have spotted pictures of this car with full prototype camo whizzing across Westminster Bridge, as it's undergone development work in Britain. Now, at the Tokyo Motor Show, Honda’s quite literally taken the wrap off and unveiled it in what looks to be an almost production-ready prototype form.

The Super-N is based on the N-One, a car Honda sells in Japan under kei car regulations, meaning it really is as small as a modern car can get without straying into quadricycle territory. Honda already sells an electric version of that car in Japan, but the Super-N is a separate model, with sportier intentions.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Honda Super-N prototype - interior

We can tell that from its widened track, accommodated by flared arches that make the Super-N look like it’s doing its best impression of a Group A rally car, and from the chunkily-bolstered seats on the inside.

More evidence of its mini hot hatch vibes come in the form of Boost mode, a drive setting that not only bumps the motor’s output but gives you Hyundai Ioniq 5 N-style simulated gears, likely controlled by those paddles behind the wheel. Honda’s just introduced a similar system on the new Prelude’s CVT gearbox, but this is the first time the manufacturer will roll it out on a full EV. Boost mode will alter the driving sound too – here’s hoping it makes it scream like an old VTEC Civic Type R.

Honda Super-N prototype - interior

We don’t have much else in the way of detail at the moment, save for the fact that the Super-N is going on sale in Japan at some point next year, closely followed by other parts of Asia and the UK. Interestingly, Britain is the only European market Honda plans to bring the car to – that’s presumably because it’ll already be built in right-hand drive and is an EV, so won’t require any changes to get through differing emissions regs.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

That makes a refreshing change from the UK being denied interesting cars, and with the new Renault Twingo confirmed to be coming here too, 2026 should be a good year for fans of very small, very cute EVs.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT