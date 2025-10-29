The Daihatsu K-Open Is The Affordable RWD Sports Car We Deserve

A rear-wheel drive reinvention of the tiny Copen roadster, this concept could be our surprise car of the show from Tokyo
Daihatsu K-Open - front
Daihatsu K-Open - front

The affordable rear-wheel drive sports car is almost extinct. In Britain, it’s a genre represented only by the Mazda MX-5, and even that’s nearly a £30k car these days. If any company can be relied on to further democratise a type of car, though – in Japan, at least – it’s Daihatsu, which has used the Tokyo Motor Show to unveil the K-Open, a compact rear-wheel drive sports car concept that looks tantalisingly close to production.

Clearly, it’s an evolution of the Copen, a bug-eyed roadster sold over two generations, the first of which made it to Europe. Both of those cars were front-wheel drive and built to kei car regulations.

Daihatsu K-Open - rear
Daihatsu K-Open - rear

The K-Open, meanwhile, also quite clearly has its roots in the Vision Copen concept, revealed at Tokyo back in 2023 as a larger, rear-wheel drive take on the Copen, powered by a beefier 1.3-litre engine. That concept outgrew the kei car ruleset, but while Daihatsu hasn't given much in the way of tech details on the K-Open, but that name and the yellow plates suggest it might be going back to its roots.

Unlike both production Copens so far, though, the slightly angrier-looking K-Open is rear-wheel drive. Better still, a manual gearbox is clearly visible in the interior pictures (as, delightfully, is an old-fashioned manual handbrake and some Porsche Carrera RS-aping fabric door pulls).

Daihatsu K-Open - interior
Daihatsu K-Open - interior

But the best part of all this? It sounds like Daihatsu’s going to build it. Speaking at a press briefing at the Tokyo Show, Koji Sato, CEO of Toyota – which now wholly owns Daihatsu – said: “As a carmaker, there can't be a more fun way to make cars. I truly can't wait to see what kind of car this Copen will be like.”

Now, the inevitable catch: after pulling out of Europe around a decade ago, Daihatsu now only sells cars in Japan, so sales of the Copen will likely be limited to its home market. There is some hope there, though – it’s been rumoured for a while that development of a new, bigger rear-wheel drive Copen is a joint venture with Toyota on a production version of 2015’s S-FR concept, and possibly even Suzuki on a reborn Cappuccino. If even one of these cars makes it to Europe, then there’s hope yet for the truly fun, affordable sports car on our shores.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

