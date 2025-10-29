Lexus LS Name Reborn On Wild Six-Wheeled Luxury Van Concept

And the brand’s thrown in two other LS concepts for good measure – none of them are big saloons, though
Lexus LS Concept - side
Lexus LS Concept - side

The Lexus LS, the big saloon Toyota’s newborn luxury wing was introduced to the world with back in 1989, is on its last legs. It was dropped in Europe last year after annual sales figures that barely registered, and a runout Heritage Edition has just been unveiled for North America. While it still chugs along in Japan, don’t expect it to get a replacement.

Not in saloon form, anyway. Lexus clearly still isn’t done with the LS name, because it’s repurposed it so it no longer stands for ‘Luxury Sedan’ but instead ‘Luxury Space’ for this, a six-wheeled super-luxury van concept.

Lexus LS Concept - rear
Lexus LS Concept - rear

Lexus is no stranger to the burgeoning posh van segment, offering the LM in various markets around the world (great for playing Mario Kart in), but the LS Concept takes it to the next level, not least by upping the wheel count by 50 per cent.

That quartet of titchy back wheels isn’t a mere gimmick. Lexus says that they help maximise the available floor space for rear passengers who, in the concept, get to travel round in two rows of hugely comfy-looking reclining seats.

Lexus LS Concept - interior, rear
Lexus LS Concept - interior, rear

There are equally cushty looking benches in the middle and front, with the frontmost set able to swivel around so you can hold Important Business Meetings in the LS. Not while driving, obviously. And speaking of driving, it’s handled by a yoke-style steering wheel like the one recently introduced on the production RZ crossover.

But wait, there’s more – Lexus has revealed not one, not two, but three concepts with the LS name. Unsurprisingly, none of them are anything like any LS that’s come before. As well as the van, there’s the LS Coupe, which isn’t really a coupe at all but a big, BMW X6-style ‘crossover coupe’.

Lexus Tokyo Motor Show concepts
Lexus Tokyo Motor Show concepts

That’s not particularly interesting, but what is is the LS Micro, a tiny one-person box on wheels designed for whizzing autonomously around crowded city centres in luxury and privacy. We’re trying to imagine a world in which celebs are ferried off to glitzy awards galas in these, and coming up a little bit empty.

Unfortunately, if any of this trio is likely to hit production even vaguely resembling the concept, it’s probably the Coupe-that-isn’t-a-coupe. We’ll be keeping our fingers firmly crossed for a roadgoing six-wheeled luxo-van, though. 

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

Latest News

News
2025 Tokyo Motor Show: All The Big Reveals
Honda Japan Mobility Show stand mock-up
News
Paul Smith Mini Returns For New £32,705 Special Edition
Mini Cooper Electric Paul Smith Edition - front
News
This Is How An Electric Subaru WRX STI Could Look
Subaru Performance-E STI Concept, front
News
This Toyota Century Concept Is A New Vision For Japanese Luxury
Century coupe concept - front
News
Seat Arona Gets New Look In Brand Renewal Push
2026 Seat Arona - front
News
Lexus LS Name Reborn On Wild Six-Wheeled Luxury Van Concept
Lexus LS Concept - side

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Seat Ibiza Review: Satisfying Supermini Survivor
2026 Seat Ibiza - front, driving
Reviews
Smart #5 Brabus Review: Stupidly Quick For A Smart
Smart #5 Brabus Front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Honda Prelude Review: A Little Too Quirky For Its Own Good
2025 Honda Prelude, front
Reviews
2025 Land Rover Defender 90 Review: Still Nails The Brief
Land Rover Defender 90 - front, static
Reviews
2025 Mercedes CLA Review: The Best Mercedes EV Yet
2025 Mercedes CLA 250+, front
Reviews
Mazda 6e Review: Good To Look At, Decent To Drive, Annoying To Use
Mazda 6e - front, driving