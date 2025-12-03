What’s Kia Hinting At With These Shadowy Teasers?

Kia is using the globally renowned automotive occasion that is the, erm, Brussels Motor Show next month to unveil no fewer than four models – the production version of the EV2, plus hot GT versions of the EV3, EV4 and EV5.

However, the carmaker has taken to its global social media pages to tease us with something else that’s… none of those things. Instead, it appears to be a dramatically-styled, wedgy four-door concept that looks unlike anything else the company’s done before.

Kia concept car teaser

Up front, we get a stubby nose not dissimilar to that of the Honda 0 Saloon concept, but with slender LED lights sitting up on raised fins. The rear, meanwhile, is more familiar from other Kia EVs with its bracket-like lighting signatures.

But really, it’s the side profile that’s likely to drop the most jaws whenever this thing’s revealed in full, with its canopy-like windscreen that runs way back towards the rear of the car, tapering to a point before the nearly as massive rear windscreen takes over.

Kia concept car teaser

All this fancifulness hints at this being a concept, but what exactly is it supposed to be – a mere design study or a hint at a future production model? Last year, rumours swirled around the development of a Kia EV8, an electric saloon designed to act as a spiritual successor to the charismatic old Stinger and as a halo model for Kia’s EVs.

It could well be that this mystery concept is hinting at that. Of course, we could equally be well wide of the mark, and this is just one of those ‘showcase of our future design language, etc, etc’ type concepts. In any event, we shouldn’t have long to wait to find out, as Kia’s accompanying social posts state that “Our vision takes shape soon.” Watch this space, then.