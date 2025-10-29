This Is How An Electric Subaru WRX STI Could Look

Which is to say, “Not great, to be honest”. Meet the Subaru Performance-E STI Concept
Subaru Performance-E STI Concept, front
We’ve pretty much accepted that the Subaru WRX STI as we know it is dead. We haven’t had anything closely resembling it in the UK since the Final Edition in 2017, and markets where the WRX lives on in its current VB generation haven’t had a real STI since the VA. We’re ignoring the pathetic S210 for this purpose.

If and when a proper ground-up WRX STI is to come, we heavily suspect it’s going to ditch its trademark Boxer power in favour of some electric motors. As this, the Subaru Performance-E STI Concept, pretty heavily hints towards.

Subaru Performance-E STI Concept, rear
We’d love to dive into a deep technical analysis of the Performance-E, but all that accompanies these pictures is confirmation that it’s electric. Thanks, Subaru, very cool.

It has at least stated the concept ‘represents the future of the Performance Series’, although we’re not certain that it will be a great thing. That is, unless you’re really into your performance-oriented electric cars looking like a rejected design for Gundam. At least the gold turbofan wheels are pretty cool.

Subaru Performance-E STI Concept, side
We’re not expecting to see the Performance-E STI Concept to enter production anytime soon, or anything close to this original form. Subaru has a track record of STI concepts leading to nothing in recent years – take the 2018 Viziv Performance STI as a recent.

If something is to come in the immediate term, we suspect it’ll look more like the Performance-B STI Concept revealed alongside the electric car. This bewinged concept is based on the GU generation Impreza rather than the WRX, and does feature an internal combustion engine at least.

Subaru Performance-B STI Concept, front
Again, details are very light beyond the physical presence of its NFS Carbon autosculpt-like bodykit. No official word on any production version, either. We’re not going to be holding our breath on that one.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle
Ryan Hirons
Editor

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

