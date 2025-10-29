Paul Smith Mini Returns For New £32,705 Special Edition

Tie-ups between car companies and fashion brands are nothing new, but most tend to be forgotten about pretty quickly. Not so 1998’s Paul Smith Mini, though, a vibrant blue limited edition based on some of the very last of the original Rover-built cars.

Since then, the car maker and the luxuriantly-haired stripe enthusiast have teamed up a couple of times on one-offs, but not on another production model – until now. This is the new Mini Paul Smith Edition, unveiled today at the Tokyo Motor Show.

Mini Cooper Electric Paul Smith Edition - rear

Now, because it’s not the 1990s anymore and society has collectively decided to be really boring with its car colour choices, there are no vivid hues to be found here like on the original. Instead, you have a choice of Statement Grey or Inspired White, both new shades for the Paul Smith Edition, or Midnight Black, a pre-existing Mini colour.

They can be paired up with a roof in either Jet Black or Nottingham Green, both of which get their own design of contrasting accent stripe. Meanwhile, the exterior Mini badges have been recoloured in black and blue, while the grey wheels get exclusive Nottingham Green centrecaps. Exterior changes are rounded out by puddle lights beaming the word ‘hello’ onto the ground in Smith’s handwriting.

Mini Cooper Electric Paul Smith Edition - interior

On the inside, there’s more of Smith’s script on the scuff plates, which bear his motto – ‘Every day is a new beginning’, apparently – as well as a hand-drawn rabbit motif by the designer on the floor mats. Meanwhile, his signature stripes can be found on the steering wheel base, seat upholstery and on the latest Mini’s distinctive knitted textile dash fabric.

The Paul Smith Edition debuts on the Mini Cooper Electric, where pricing kicks off at £32,705 and first customer deliveries are set for next spring. Later, it’ll be joined by the petrol-powered three-door, five-door and convertible Coopers. Plenty of time, then, to dig out your stripiest attire for cutting about town in.

