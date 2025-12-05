Managed to digest everything about the Toyota GR GT yet? Good – time to get stuck into the racing version, too. Let’s not forget that a big part of the reason for the car’s existence is to give Toyota a new competitor in the wildly popular production-based GT3 class, where it currently races the charismatic but, to put it charitably, ancient Lexus RC F.

The GR GT3, then, is the car that’ll take over its position come 2027. It uses the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 as the road car but, because GT3 rules don’t allow hybrid systems, it ditches the transaxle-mounted electric motor, using the big eight as its sole power source.

Toyota GR GT3 - interior

Numbers for the engine in this configuration haven’t been confirmed, or even suggested; nor particularly, have any other specs beyond the basic configuration.

Still, it’s the type of transformation you’d typically expect of a GT3 racer: much aerodynamics, including that simply enormous rear wing, some sticky Michelin racing slicks, a fuel filler located high up on the B-pillar for easy pit stop top-ups and a fully stripped-back interior with a yoke-like racing wheel and all the safety kit. And just check out where those side pipes exit. Delicious.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Toyota GR GT3 - rear

GT3 machinery races pretty much everywhere, from random series you’ve never heard of populated by rich people doing it for a laugh, to a little race called the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Consequently, Toyota is in the process of setting up a dedicated support service for the GR GT3, which it says “aims to be a car chosen by people who want to win, yet easy to drive for anyone.” Suppose you’ll have to let us have a go and find out, eh, Toyota?