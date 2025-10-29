Toyota Corolla Concept Hints At Striking Future For Global Best-Seller

Could a future Corolla really look like this? It’s not outside the realms of possibility
Toyota Corolla Concept - side
Toyota Corolla Concept - side

The Toyota Corolla Concept is far from the most exciting concept car that’s been revealed at this year’s Tokyo Motor Show, but it’s almost certainly the most important. As any car bore worth their salt will tell you, the Corolla is the most successful nameplate in automotive history, with well over 50 million of them having found homes around the world across 12 generations since 1966.

Ahead of the name’s 60th anniversary, then, this striking concept gives us a taste of what we can expect from a future Corolla. The next generation? Maybe not. But the one after that? Perhaps.

Toyota Corolla Concept - rear
Toyota Corolla Concept - rear

While it sticks to a fairly traditional small saloon silhouette, everything else about the Corolla Concept is fairly wildly different to what’s come before, looking more like what we’d expect from a future Prius than a Corolla.

It gets a dramatically rising beltline and a huge windscreen that fills the cabin with light, full-width lightbars front and rear and bodywork full of slashes and angles. It’s a minimalist affair inside, with a floating centre console and fully digital wraparound instrument display.

Toyota Corolla Concept - interior
Toyota Corolla Concept - interior

The Tokyo show car features a charging port at the front, hinting at either fully electric or plug-in hybrid power. As we’ve come to expect from the company, though, Toyota’s keeping its options very open with regards to future Corolla powertrains. At his presentation at the motor show, Toyota CEO Koji Sato said that the company wants to retain the Corolla’s global appeal, and as such, future iterations could be offered as full EVs, pure internal combustion cars and pretty much everything in between, depending on market and regulations.

As for when – or if – we could see a Corolla a bit like this one on the roads, we don’t know. The current 12th-gen car has been around since 2018, so is reaching the end of the typical lifecycle of a car, but Toyota’s keeping its cards close to its chest regarding a potential replacement, and with a fresh UK production line for the hot GR version opening next year, it’s still likely got some life in it yet. If we one day get a Corolla that looks like this, though, we might be a bit more inclined to pay attention to the ones that don’t have a Gazoo Racing badge.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

Latest News

News
2025 Tokyo Motor Show: All The Big Reveals
Honda Japan Mobility Show stand mock-up
News
Paul Smith Mini Returns For New £32,705 Special Edition
Mini Cooper Electric Paul Smith Edition - front
News
This Is How An Electric Subaru WRX STI Could Look
Subaru Performance-E STI Concept, front
News
This Toyota Century Concept Is A New Vision For Japanese Luxury
Century coupe concept - front
News
Seat Arona Gets New Look In Brand Renewal Push
2026 Seat Arona - front
News
Lexus LS Name Reborn On Wild Six-Wheeled Luxury Van Concept
Lexus LS Concept - side

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Seat Ibiza Review: Satisfying Supermini Survivor
2026 Seat Ibiza - front, driving
Reviews
Smart #5 Brabus Review: Stupidly Quick For A Smart
Smart #5 Brabus Front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Honda Prelude Review: A Little Too Quirky For Its Own Good
2025 Honda Prelude, front
Reviews
2025 Land Rover Defender 90 Review: Still Nails The Brief
Land Rover Defender 90 - front, static
Reviews
2025 Mercedes CLA Review: The Best Mercedes EV Yet
2025 Mercedes CLA 250+, front
Reviews
Mazda 6e Review: Good To Look At, Decent To Drive, Annoying To Use
Mazda 6e - front, driving