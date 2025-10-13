The Mitsubishi Colt Ralliart Version-R Was A Baby Evo

When Ralliart still stood for something commendable, Mitsubishi let its engineers loose on a very special version of the Colt hatchback
Mitsubishi Colt Version-R, fron5
Mitsubishi Colt Version-R, fron5

We must confess, we didn’t realise Mitsubishi was still wheeling out Ralliart for its current models. Partly because the Japanese manufacturer no longer operates in the UK, but mostly because nothing it offers elsewhere in Europe (or frankly, anywhere else in the world at this point) is really of interest to us.

Not that we’re too sad to be missing out. Ralliart has been relegated to accessory packs for the various hybrid SUVs and rebadged Renaults that Mitsubishi sells, offering no performance benefits and instead just tacky bodykits and decals. It once stood for something proper, as this curious Colt attests to.

Mitsubishi Colt Version-R, rear
Mitsubishi Colt Version-R, rear

Now, you may already be familiar with the Mitsubishi Colt Ralliart. This was a warmed-up version of the facelifted Z30 Colt, powered by a 147bhp, 1.5-litre turbocharged four-pot engine. In a front-driven car weighing just over a tonne, and with that power sent through a manual gearbox, it was a tasty recipe in its own right. Yet, it wasn’t even the most exciting version of the hatch.

Before that came the JDM-only Mitsubishi Colt Ralliart Version-R. Introduced in 2006 (three years before the globally available Ralliart), this used the same 4G15 found in that car, only with a little more power, still with 152bhp on tap.

Mitsubishi Colt Version-R
Mitsubishi Colt Version-R

This wasn’t just big engine, little car, though. Front and rear strut braces came as standard to stiffen the chassis, as did some fancier dampers.

It wasn’t designed to fly under the radar, either. Its cutesy-aggro body kit gave a hint at its performance credentials, while the bonnet vent is pure Lancer Evo VIII cosplay. It also nabbed the Recaro bucket seats from the Evo to round that look out.

Mitsubishi Colt Version-R, interior
Mitsubishi Colt Version-R, interior

Things got even more special with the later-introduced, err, Special. That took power to 161bhp along with some extra seam welding around the chassis. It’s hard to pin down exactly how many of these were made, but various sources suggest anywhere from 300 to 500 left the factory.

Given that the Colt Version-R was A) quite a niche thing and B) never officially sold in the UK, they seldom come up for sale on our shores. It’s not unheard of, though – at the time of writing, we’ve spotted two (albeit one of them an auto), with the manual car at £8500. That’s a lot of cash for a 20-year-old Mitsubishi Colt, but a very cool one at that.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Is The Next Mercedes S-Class Hiding Behind This Massive Grille?
Mercedes teaser
News
The Next Toyota Corolla Will Look Something Like This
Toyota Corolla Concept - front
News
Toyota GR GT3 Will Debut In Late 2025, Says Akio Toyoda
Toyota GR GT3 concept - front
News
South Africa-Only BMW M2 Special Edition Gets Alpina Wheels
BMW 333i Homage - front
News
2025 Tokyo Motor Show: Everything To Look Out For
Honda Japan Mobility Show stand mock-up
News
Dacia Thinks It’ll Be ‘Some Time’ Before Europe Fully Embraces EVs
Dacia Hipster concept

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Audi S6 Avant E-Tron Review: An S6, But Electric
Audi S6 Avant E-Tron - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Kia Sportage Review: The Car You Should Probably Tell People To Buy
2025 Kia Sportage, front
Reviews
2025 Genesis GV60 Review: Small Changes, But Effective
2025 Genesis GV60, front
Reviews
2025 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray UK Review: American Genius
C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible UK spec, front
Reviews
Aston Martin DBX S Review: Marginal Gains
Aston Martin DBX S - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi Q3 Review: There’s A Decent Car Beneath The Gimmicks
2025 Audi Q3 - front, driving