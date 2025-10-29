The Gorgeous Mazda Vision X-Coupe Is A 503bhp Rotary Hybrid

Are you listening to us, Mazda? Build it immediately
Mazda Vision X-Coupe concept - front
Mazda Vision X-Coupe concept - front

We’ve recently had a go in Mazda’s handsome new electric liftback saloon, the 6e, and it’s fair to say it’s a bit of a mixed bag – in part because Mazda didn’t have that much to do with the development. The Vision X-Coupe concept, though, unveiled today at the Tokyo Motor Show, is all Mazda – very pretty, a bit strange, and powered by a rotary engine. Oh yes.

Mazda calls it a crossover but we’re really not getting that vibe at all – it’s almost more like a big, low hatchback. It has four doors, four seats and some very funky lighting arrangements going on at the back. Inside, meanwhile, it gets a minimalist cabin with – get this – analogue dials, and lots of high-end looking materials.

Mazda Vision X-Coupe concept - interior
Mazda Vision X-Coupe concept - interior

The really interesting stuff, though, is happening underneath, because this is the second Mazda concept in recent years to feature that most Mazda-ish of things, a rotary engine. Unlike the equally stunning Iconic SP from a couple of years ago, where the rotary was a range extender for electric motors, the Vision X-Coupe seems to be a more traditional plug-in hybrid.

The engine itself is a twin-rotor, a la RX-7, and turbocharged to boot. While Mazda doesn’t give much else away in terms of details, it says that the system overall chucks out a healthy 503bhp, and that when running on electric power only, the car can theoretically travel up to 99 miles. That range increases to 497 miles with engine and motors working together.

Mazda Vision X-Coupe concept - rear
Mazda Vision X-Coupe concept - rear

Mazda also says the X-Coupe’s been designed to run on sustainable fuel made from microalgae, and features the company’s in-house carbon capture system which, it claims, removes more CO2 from the atmosphere the more you drive. That might be the ultimate win-win scenario if Mazda can make it work.

We have no idea if Mazda has any plans to put something like this into production – the company just says it “embodies the further evolution of ‘Kodo – Soul of Motion’ design language” – but it is further evidence that the company is getting ever more serious about making rotaries a thing again, and we all need more rapidly spinning triangles in our lives.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

Latest News

News
2025 Tokyo Motor Show: All The Big Reveals
Honda Japan Mobility Show stand mock-up
News
Paul Smith Mini Returns For New £32,705 Special Edition
Mini Cooper Electric Paul Smith Edition - front
News
This Is How An Electric Subaru WRX STI Could Look
Subaru Performance-E STI Concept, front
News
This Toyota Century Concept Is A New Vision For Japanese Luxury
Century coupe concept - front
News
Seat Arona Gets New Look In Brand Renewal Push
2026 Seat Arona - front
News
Lexus LS Name Reborn On Wild Six-Wheeled Luxury Van Concept
Lexus LS Concept - side

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Seat Ibiza Review: Satisfying Supermini Survivor
2026 Seat Ibiza - front, driving
Reviews
Smart #5 Brabus Review: Stupidly Quick For A Smart
Smart #5 Brabus Front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Honda Prelude Review: A Little Too Quirky For Its Own Good
2025 Honda Prelude, front
Reviews
2025 Land Rover Defender 90 Review: Still Nails The Brief
Land Rover Defender 90 - front, static
Reviews
2025 Mercedes CLA Review: The Best Mercedes EV Yet
2025 Mercedes CLA 250+, front
Reviews
Mazda 6e Review: Good To Look At, Decent To Drive, Annoying To Use
Mazda 6e - front, driving