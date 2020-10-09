Volvo Has Filed A Patent For A Sliding, LHD/RHD-Capable Steering Wheel

Having to produce both right and left-hand drive cars is an additional complexity most manufacturers would probably like to do away with. A few do so by not bothering to build some models for right-hand drive markets - which are in the minority - at all, but Volvo has a different solution. It seems to be proposing doing away with fixed driving positions full stop.

A recent patent filing from the Swedish company shows a sliding steering wheel and gauge cluster assembly, which would allow for both left and right-hand drive positions in one car. The gear selector can be moved to either side of the centre console, while the seats are shown to have some degree of lateral movement to tailor the driving position to the user’s desires.

The patent also proposes that the brake and accelerator pedals could be replaced with pressure-sensitive pads in both footwells, which would only become active once the steering wheel is positioned over them. An interesting idea, but we can’t help but think modulating braking and throttle inputs could prove tricky with something like that.