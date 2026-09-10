Be Ready to Help with the Clarke CJL54D 480A Professional Jump Leads

The jump start is one of the oldest tricks in the book, and all you need to carry it out safely and effectively is a good set of jump leads. That and a functioning car battery, obviously, but we’ll focus on the jump leads for now. They don’t come much better than the Clarke CJL54D 480A Professional Jump Leads, some of the most versatile on the market.

The thick 54mm² cables are rated to a maximum recommended current of 480A, and are suitable for starting petrol engines of up to a mighty seven litres in capacity, meaning you’ll be all set to jump start nearly any petrol-powered passenger car you can think of. Well, unless you come across a Dodge Viper with a flat battery. Batteries in diesel engines generally need a stronger current to get going again, but you’re well covered here too, as the CJL54D leads are rated for bringing life to diesels of up to four litres.

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The other things you want out of a good set of jump leads are longevity and safety, and the CJL54Ds excel here too. The copper-coated steel jaws powerfully clamp down on battery terminals for maximum security, while the grips are fully insulated and feature recessed contact points to minimise the risk of unintended short circuits. Meanwhile, the cables are fully PVC-sheathed, preventing unwanted fluids from finding their way inside.

As a final added bonus, the 4.5-metre cable length means you’ll never again need to do the awkward ‘getting the two cars as close together as possible’ dance. With a set of these in your boot, you can always be on hand to help out a friend or a stranger in need, and that can only be a good thing – especially when, at £39.98, they represent brilliant value too.

Grab yours today at Machine Mart

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