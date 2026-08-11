Britain’s Coolest Hot Hatch Just Got A New Range Of Accessories

MINI has launched a new range of motorsport-inspired accessories to make the three-door JCW look even more aggressive...
MINI John Cooper Works
MINI John Cooper Works

The MINI John Cooper Works is already one of the most distinctive hot hatches on sale, but the BMW-owned brand has now given buyers the chance to make it stand out even more with a new range of motorsport-inspired accessories.

Available for the petrol-powered three-door JCW, the new parts include an extended rear spoiler, additional winglets for the bumpers, side skirts and rear diffuser, plus carbonfibre detailing around the centrally mounted exhaust.

MINI John Cooper Works
MINI John Cooper Works

And there’s plenty more if you really want to go all-in. Buyers can add gradient black and red mirror caps, side decals, a red tow strap and a stripe running from the bonnet, across the contrasting red roof and onto the bootlid. MINI has also introduced a gorgeous Indigo Sunset Blue paint job, while new 18-inch two-spoke Rallye wheels complete the look.

The accessories can be ordered individually rather than as one complete package, although things can get expensive pretty quickly. The Rallye wheels cost a cool £2,450, while the new diffuser is £446 and the various aerodynamic winglets cost between £202 and £536.

What’s more, despite all the extra motorsport attitude, none of the new additions make the JCW any quicker. Its 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine continues to produce 228bhp, getting it from 0-62mph in 6.1 seconds and on to a 155mph top speed.

MINI John Cooper Works
MINI John Cooper Works

The full-fat JCW remains the hottest version of the three-door MINI, although buyers of the less powerful Cooper C and Cooper S can also get some of the look through the Sport trim. That adds JCW-style bumpers, a roof spoiler, 18-inch rally-inspired wheels and John Cooper Works badging.

With the traditional small, petrol-powered hot hatch becoming an increasingly rare sight, it’s nice to see MINI giving its little JCW even more personality - even if you'll need fairly deep pockets to tick every box.
 

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