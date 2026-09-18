Make a Real Impact With the Clarke CEW1000 ½” Drive 450nm Impact Wrench

One of the most useful tools any home mechanic can have, this impact wrench will speed up those pesky wheel-off jobs to no end
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Make a Real Impact With the Clarke CEW1000 ½” Drive 450nm Impact Wrench

There’s a very good chance you’ve been there: you need to get a wheel off your car, but there’s just that one pesky lugnut that won’t budge. You try as hard as possible, straining with a wheel brace until you’re red in the face, but you simply can’t get it to shift.

That’s why anyone serious about DIY wrenching can’t do far wrong to pick up a good impact wrench, like Clarke’s CEW1000 ½-inch unit. Gone will be the days of straining with a wheel brace to deal with those particularly recalcitrant nuts, saving you massive time and effort in your car maintenance.

With a 230V capacity, the CEW1000 delivers a mighty peak of 450nm of torque in both directions, so you should have even the most steadfastly stuck lugnuts off in no time, and back on in a matter of seconds.

Make a Real Impact With the Clarke CEW1000 ½” Drive 450nm Impact Wrench

It also comes with 17mm, 19mm, 21mm and 22mm sockets, meaning you’ll be well covered for working on all kinds of vehicles, and it can be handily accessorised with Clarke’s CIS 9/32 32-piece socket set for those less common sizes. And of course, it’s not just wheels where it’ll come in handy: ball joints, crank bolts, engine mounts, motorbike sprocket nuts – the CEW1000 makes easy work of all of them, no matter how tough to shift they might seem. 

Great value at £72.99, it’ll quickly establish itself as one of the most versatile, capable tools at your disposal – and if you’re handy in other areas of expertise, it has plenty of other DIY and professional applications too.

With a tough, robust construction to boot, it’ll serve you well for many happy years of wrenching to come, and you’ll never want to go back to the old, high-effort and time consuming way of getting your wheels off.

Grab yours today at Machine Mart

Make a Real Impact With the Clarke CEW1000 ½” Drive 450nm Impact Wrench

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