Make a Real Impact With the Clarke CEW1000 ½” Drive 450nm Impact Wrench

There’s a very good chance you’ve been there: you need to get a wheel off your car, but there’s just that one pesky lugnut that won’t budge. You try as hard as possible, straining with a wheel brace until you’re red in the face, but you simply can’t get it to shift.

That’s why anyone serious about DIY wrenching can’t do far wrong to pick up a good impact wrench, like Clarke’s CEW1000 ½-inch unit. Gone will be the days of straining with a wheel brace to deal with those particularly recalcitrant nuts, saving you massive time and effort in your car maintenance.

With a 230V capacity, the CEW1000 delivers a mighty peak of 450nm of torque in both directions, so you should have even the most steadfastly stuck lugnuts off in no time, and back on in a matter of seconds.

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It also comes with 17mm, 19mm, 21mm and 22mm sockets, meaning you’ll be well covered for working on all kinds of vehicles, and it can be handily accessorised with Clarke’s CIS 9/32 32-piece socket set for those less common sizes. And of course, it’s not just wheels where it’ll come in handy: ball joints, crank bolts, engine mounts, motorbike sprocket nuts – the CEW1000 makes easy work of all of them, no matter how tough to shift they might seem.

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Great value at £72.99, it’ll quickly establish itself as one of the most versatile, capable tools at your disposal – and if you’re handy in other areas of expertise, it has plenty of other DIY and professional applications too.

With a tough, robust construction to boot, it’ll serve you well for many happy years of wrenching to come, and you’ll never want to go back to the old, high-effort and time consuming way of getting your wheels off.

Grab yours today at Machine Mart