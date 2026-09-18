The Clarke PCC190 Car Cover Helps Cover all the Bases

No matter how much love and attention you lavish on a car, there every so often comes a time when it needs to be put aside for a while, whether it’s life getting in the way or a weekend runabout being out of commission during the week. Naturally, there are things you want to protect it from while it’s parked – UV rays, sap, dust, the horrifying stuff that comes out of the back end of pigeons, and so on. That’s all well and good if you have a garage or can splash out on professional storage, but they’re luxuries not available to plenty of us.

That’s where a car cover can be a lifesaver, but even here, you want to choose carefully. Low-quality, loose-fitting covers can cause paint damage and be vulnerable to high winds, so it’s always worth seeking out one of high quality – but that doesn’t necessarily mean spending big money.

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Take the Clarke PCC190. At just £29.98, it lands squarely at the affordable end of the market, but it comes with a list of features more akin to a much pricier cover. Its size makes it suitable for covering cars of up to 4.8 metres long, making it suitable for plenty of modern mid-size saloons and crossovers as well as a whole raft of classic metal.

Made from a lightweight and weatherproof synthetic material, it insulates your car from nearly anything Mother Nature can throw at it while it’s parked, while a soft anti-scratch inner lining keeps your paintwork safe while the cover’s in use and elasticated edges make for a snug, secure fit. Overall, if you want to keep your car pristine and don’t have the luxury of a garage or the budget for storage, we don’t think there’s much better on the market.

Grab yours today at Machine Mart

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