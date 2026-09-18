The Clarke PCC190 Car Cover Helps Cover all the Bases

When you need to keep a car protected from the elements, this cover does a great job at an affordable price
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The Clarke PCC190 Car Cover Helps Cover all the Bases

No matter how much love and attention you lavish on a car, there every so often comes a time when it needs to be put aside for a while, whether it’s life getting in the way or a weekend runabout being out of commission during the week. Naturally, there are things you want to protect it from while it’s parked – UV rays, sap, dust, the horrifying stuff that comes out of the back end of pigeons, and so on. That’s all well and good if you have a garage or can splash out on professional storage, but they’re luxuries not available to plenty of us.

That’s where a car cover can be a lifesaver, but even here, you want to choose carefully. Low-quality, loose-fitting covers can cause paint damage and be vulnerable to high winds, so it’s always worth seeking out one of high quality – but that doesn’t necessarily mean spending big money.

Take the Clarke PCC190. At just £29.98, it lands squarely at the affordable end of the market, but it comes with a list of features more akin to a much pricier cover. Its size makes it suitable for covering cars of up to 4.8 metres long, making it suitable for plenty of modern mid-size saloons and crossovers as well as a whole raft of classic metal.

Made from a lightweight and weatherproof synthetic material, it insulates your car from nearly anything Mother Nature can throw at it while it’s parked, while a soft anti-scratch inner lining keeps your paintwork safe while the cover’s in use and elasticated edges make for a snug, secure fit. Overall, if you want to keep your car pristine and don’t have the luxury of a garage or the budget for storage, we don’t think there’s much better on the market.

Grab yours today at Machine Mart

The Clarke PCC190 Car Cover Helps Cover all the Bases

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