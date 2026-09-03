Never Get Caught Out with the Clarke CHT695 Oil Filter Cap Wrench Set

The oil filter cap wrench is an important tool for DIY car servicing, and this 15-piece set has you covered for plenty of different types of car
Never Get Caught Out with the Clarke CHT695 Oil Filter Cap Wrench Set

If you want to start carrying out some DIY routine maintenance on your car, then changing the engine oil and filters is one of the best places to start. It’s a vital task for the long-term health of your engine, but one that anyone with minimal practice can carry out, potentially saving hundreds in garage visit costs over the years.

All you’ll really need to set yourself up is some affordable specialist kit – an oil drain pan, a wrench for the drain plug and something to get the oil filter itself off. An oil filter cap wrench, a tool designed specifically for that last job, is one of the best options here as it reduces the risk of damaging the filter compared to other methods. However, things can get a little bit tricky, especially if you’re working on more than one car, because different car manufacturers install different sized filters on their models.

That’s why we think the £39.98, 15-piece Clarke CHT695 Oil Filter Cap Wrench Set is one of the best buys for this job. It offers 14 cap wrenches of various sizes, plus an adaptor, all designed to be compatible with standard ⅜” or ½” square drive wrenches and remove any common size of oil filter.

Each cap can withstand up to 85lb ft of torque, and will last a long time too, as each one features an oxide finish for protection against rust.

Best of all, there’s no excuse for misplacing a wrench and facing the panic of trying to find it when oil change time comes around: the set comes with a robust carry case with dedicated storage spaces for each wrench. With this and a few other simple tools, you may never need to cough up for an oil change at a garage again.

Grab yours today at Machine Mart

Never Get Caught Out with the Clarke CHT695 Oil Filter Cap Wrench Set

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