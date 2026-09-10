Stay Pumped on a Budget with the Clarke FP300 Twin Cylinder Foot Pump

Staying on top of your tyre pressures can be simple and affordable with this robust but easy-to-use foot pump
Stay Pumped on a Budget with the Clarke FP300 Twin Cylinder Foot Pump

Proper tyre pressures play a role in nearly every facet of how your car drives – ride, handling, fuel economy, braking… There really is a reason that the importance of having correct pressures is reiterated to us again and again.

Luckily, it’s also one of the easiest pieces of car maintenance to carry out, but what’s the best way of doing it? An electric inflator or compressor is great, but won’t help you if it’s out of charge and you have no way of juicing it up. Popping down to the garage and paying 50p to use the air machine? Great idea in theory, but those machines are often out of order and aren’t necessarily the most accurate, and if you’re really diligent about tyre pressures, then the cost of repeat trips will pretty quickly start to stack up.

Stay Pumped on a Budget with the Clarke FP300 Twin Cylinder Foot Pump

Sometimes, the old ways are the best, and it’s hard to go wrong with a well-made traditional foot pump like the Clarke FP300. At just £14.99, it’s a purchase that’ll quickly pay for itself versus repeated garage trips, and it does an enormously effective job as long as you don’t mind putting a bit of work in.

Its robust steel construction means it should give you years of reliable service, and the twin air cylinders provide a strong, reliable supply of air. Meanwhile, the foot pedal features a non-slip surface which, together with the widely-spaced, grippy rubber feet, means it stays stable during operation.

A dual-calibrated pressure gauge ensures accuracy, and a 650mm air hose provides plenty of flexibility. And of course, it’s not just car tyres it’s useful for – the FP300 also comes with separate nozzles for balls, air beds and bicycle tyres. In other words, it’ll pretty quickly become one of your favourite tools – and your whole family’s too.

Grab yours today at Machine Mart

Stay Pumped on a Budget with the Clarke FP300 Twin Cylinder Foot Pump

Britain's No.1 Specialist Tools and Machinery Superstores

When it comes to buying tools and machinery, you need to know you're buying from specialists who know what they're talking about.

Machine Mart eat, sleep and breathe tools and machinery, and are constantly updating their range to give you the very best choice and value for money - all backed by expert advice from their friendly and knowledgeable staff. With superstores nationwide, a dedicated mail order department and a 24 hour website offering quality branded items at fiercely competitive prices, they should be your first choice for quality tools and equipment.

Search for Products

Related Articles

Workshop
Never Get Caught Out with the Clarke CHT695 Oil Filter Cap Wrench Set
Stay Pumped on a Budget with the Clarke FP300 Twin Cylinder Foot Pump
Workshop
Light the Way with the Clarke PL5R Slim Pocket LED Work Light and Torch
Stay Pumped on a Budget with the Clarke FP300 Twin Cylinder Foot Pump
Workshop
The Clarke IBC15 Intelligent Battery Charger will Stop you from Falling Flat
Stay Pumped on a Budget with the Clarke FP300 Twin Cylinder Foot Pump
Workshop
Get the Answers You Need With the Clarke CEOBDPRO Fault Code Reader
Stay Pumped on a Budget with the Clarke FP300 Twin Cylinder Foot Pump
Workshop
Get Jacked Up With the Clarke CTJ3000GB Trolley Jack
Stay Pumped on a Budget with the Clarke FP300 Twin Cylinder Foot Pump
Workshop
Stay Fresh with the Clarke Jetstar 1850B Pressure Washer
Stay Pumped on a Budget with the Clarke FP300 Twin Cylinder Foot Pump

Comments

Latest News

Workshop
Be Ready to Help with the Clarke CJL54D 480A Professional Jump Leads
Workshop
Stay Pumped on a Budget with the Clarke FP300 Twin Cylinder Foot Pump
Workshop
Never Lose a Part Again with Clarke’s CSR94 Storage Bin Rack
Workshop
Never Get Caught Out with the Clarke CHT695 Oil Filter Cap Wrench Set
Workshop
Light the Way with the Clarke PL5R Slim Pocket LED Work Light and Torch

Sign up for The Car Throttle Newsletter

More News

Workshop
The Clarke IBC15 Intelligent Battery Charger will Stop you from Falling Flat
News
Buy A New Quadrifoglio And Alfa Romeo Will Send You To Track School In Italy
Alfa Romeo is offering new Quadrifoglio buyers a complimentary driving course in Italy.
News
James May Says Reckless Driving Videos Give Car Enthusiasts A Bad Name
News
Toyota’s New Land Cruiser FJ Is The Compact 4x4 Britain Desperately Needs
Toyota Land Cruiser FJ
Workshop
Get the Answers You Need With the Clarke CEOBDPRO Fault Code Reader