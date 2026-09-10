Stay Pumped on a Budget with the Clarke FP300 Twin Cylinder Foot Pump

Proper tyre pressures play a role in nearly every facet of how your car drives – ride, handling, fuel economy, braking… There really is a reason that the importance of having correct pressures is reiterated to us again and again.

Luckily, it’s also one of the easiest pieces of car maintenance to carry out, but what’s the best way of doing it? An electric inflator or compressor is great, but won’t help you if it’s out of charge and you have no way of juicing it up. Popping down to the garage and paying 50p to use the air machine? Great idea in theory, but those machines are often out of order and aren’t necessarily the most accurate, and if you’re really diligent about tyre pressures, then the cost of repeat trips will pretty quickly start to stack up.

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Sometimes, the old ways are the best, and it’s hard to go wrong with a well-made traditional foot pump like the Clarke FP300. At just £14.99, it’s a purchase that’ll quickly pay for itself versus repeated garage trips, and it does an enormously effective job as long as you don’t mind putting a bit of work in.

Its robust steel construction means it should give you years of reliable service, and the twin air cylinders provide a strong, reliable supply of air. Meanwhile, the foot pedal features a non-slip surface which, together with the widely-spaced, grippy rubber feet, means it stays stable during operation.

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A dual-calibrated pressure gauge ensures accuracy, and a 650mm air hose provides plenty of flexibility. And of course, it’s not just car tyres it’s useful for – the FP300 also comes with separate nozzles for balls, air beds and bicycle tyres. In other words, it’ll pretty quickly become one of your favourite tools – and your whole family’s too.

Grab yours today at Machine Mart