Freshen Up Your Ride With Clarke’s 25L Traffic Film Remover

This is the perfect product for keeping your car looking great, whatever the weather
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Freshen Up Your Ride With Clarke’s 25L Traffic Film Remover

We all know how unpredictable the British weather can be. A typical year can throw everything at you, from dry, dusty summers to wet, rainy autumns to icy winters to, well… pretty much anything in the springtime.

None of this is good news if you’re keen on keeping your car clean. You can be as diligent as possible with cleaning, but whether it’s summer dust, autumn rain or winter salt, if you daily drive your car, it’s inevitably going to start looking a bit tired before too long.

So tired, in fact, that the usual range of cleaning products might not cut it, which is where Clarke’s Traffic Film Remover can be a lifesaver. This powerful cleaning agent is available in a range of capacities, but for maximum bang for your buck, it’s hard to fault the big 25-litre container for just £49.98

A concentrated solution, it’s formulated to easily lift off all the dirt, grime and general nastiness that can cling to your car during everyday use. Naturally, that’s particularly useful at this time of year, but let’s face it: you can never rely on British weather to not turn nasty at any time, so it’s a handy thing to have at home all year round.

Simply dilute it with water in a ratio of anything up to 600:1 and it’ll make getting rid of that nasty sheen of dirt a doddle. It’s not just a visual thing, either: in combination with a pressure washer, it can also be used on chassis and engines, helping keep them clear of potentially damaging contaminants. And with enough concentrated solution for up to 15,000 – yes, fifteen thousand – litres of cleaner, it should help keep your car looking fresh and clean for plenty of time to come, whatever the weather.

Grab yours today at Machine Mart

Freshen Up Your Ride With Clarke’s 25L Traffic Film Remover

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