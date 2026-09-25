The Clarke CES680F Folding Engine Stand – Versatile, Accessible, Affordable

Tackling an engine rebuild is a challenging but admirable task. Trying to work on the engine in-situ is awkward due to the lack of space within the engine bay. Hoisting it out can be done with an engine crane like the Clarke CFC100 but, unless you’re Spiderman you’re not going to want to work on it while it’s hanging from a hook!

That’s where the Clarke CES680F Folding Engine Stand comes into its own. This fully rotatable engine stand sits on swivel and brake wheels for maximum manoeuvrability enabling you to swap out that busted turbo, bore out the cylinders or replace the head gasket, at your own pace without taking up too much room in your garage.

This compact yet sturdy engine stand is rated to securely hold engines weighing up to 680kg, making it safe for use with practically any automotive engine, thanks to its fully adjustable mounting arms.

Read More Tool Yourself Up With the Clarke CHT862 235 Piece Tool Kit

The Clarke PCC190 Car Cover Helps Cover all the Bases

Once the engine’s in place, the CES680F allows easy access to any part of it, especially as the head and mounting arms can rotate 360 degrees and through eight pin increments. Workshop manoeuvrability is made easy and stability guaranteed with two rear wheels and a trio of castors, three of them braked, and the handle stows neatly on the frame when it’s not in use.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Despite being a strong, sturdy and hugely versatile piece of equipment, the CES680F won’t get in your way when you don’t need it, it folds neatly into a much more compact package for easy storage. The stand itself weighs just 33kg, and when in place, measures 800 x 830 x 900mm. At just £129.98, it’s great value too, so whether you’re working in a professional garage or rebuilding an engine in your own time, it’s a must-have item for an easy, stress-free rebuild.

Grab yours today at Machine Mart