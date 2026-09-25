Tool Yourself Up With the Clarke CHT862 235 Piece Tool Kit

Want to start working on your own car? You’re going to need a few things, but first and foremost should be a decent set of tools – without these, you’re not going to get much further than topping up fluids.

We think a great place to start is the Clarke CHT862 235 Piece Mechanic’s Tool Kit, a high-quality set that comes packed in a compact, easily transportable case and, at £131.98 including VAT, represents some of the best value for money we’ve seen in this part of the market.

Pretty much everything you’ll need to start carrying out maintenance and fixes of your own is included. From combination wrenches to pliers and from screwdrivers to hex keys in both metric and SAE sizes: they’re all present and correct. What’s more, with clearly labelled storage spaces for every single tool, you’ll never again need to face the panic and frustration of not being able to find that pesky 11mm wrench.

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Despite the serious value on offer, these aren’t some cheaply-made, poor-quality tools either: all the wrenches are made from carbon steel that’s been heat treated for further strength and stiffness, while the steel screwdriver bits incorporate high-strength vanadium. In other words, it’s all been made to last you for many happy years of wrenching to come.

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With every item stowed in a high-quality metal storage chest incorporating two drawers, the whole shebang weighs just 13.08kg, so it can be easily stashed in a garage or even in your house without taking up huge amounts of space.

And of course, its usefulness doesn’t end with cars: plenty of the tools included are just as handy for routine household DIY jobs. Overall, we’d say that anyone looking to make a start with home car maintenance can’t go far wrong with the CHT682.

Grab yours today at Machine Mart