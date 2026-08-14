The 1,050bhp Lamborghini Revuelto SV Will Hit 62mph in 2.4 Seconds

The Miura. The Diablo. The Murcielago. The Aventador. With the exception of the Countach, every one of Lamborghini’s mid-engined V12 flagships has received the Super Veloce treatment at some point in their life, and now there’s a new one to add to the list. Meet the 1,050bhp Lamborghini Revuelto SV: the most powerful production car Lambo has ever built.

A 49bhp increase over the standard Revuelto, a car that nobody could exactly accuse of being down on power, the SV’s extra grunt doesn’t come by way of any tweaks to the engine: the 6.5-litre, naturally aspirated V12 is in the same 814bhp state of tune as in the regular car. Instead, it’s all done through electricity. The three electric motors – two compact axial flux units driving the front axle and a third sitting above the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox – are fed by a new, higher performance 7.3kWh battery, which allows them to provide all the extra grunt.

Lamborghini Revuelto SV - side, doors open

The effects on the raw performance numbers are, frankly, a little negligible. A tenth is shaved off the 0-62mph sprint, dropping it from 2.5 to 2.4 seconds, while top speed is simply quoted as ‘over’ 214mph, actually a little bit down on the standard car’s 217mph, although once you’re up above 200mph, you’re really splitting hairs.

That slight reduction in top speed is likely a consequence of the Revuelto SV’s new aero bits, because where it’s really been designed to stand out from the regular car is in the corners. That aero includes a reworked front splitter and underbody, and a sizeable new rear wing. Downforce is up by some 80 per cent over the standard car, and the entire aero balance has been shifted forward to give the SV a pointier front end.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Lamborghini Revuelto SV - rear detail

A reworked ducting system, meanwhile, means that the brakes are cooled 12 per cent more efficiently. This is good news, because said brakes are uprated carbon ceramic items known as CCM-R Plus, measuring an almighty 420mm at the front and 410mm at the rear. Lamborghini says they’ll bring the SV to a standstill from 124mph in just 360 feet. They also benefit from an upgraded brake control system, designed for greater stability during heavy braking and when hopping kerbs on track.

Read More JCB Hydromax Hits 406mph, Smashes Hydrogen Speed Record

MINI Gives Its Hottest Hatch A Rally-Inspired Makeover

Underneath, the Revuelto SV gets a new set of manually adjustable dampers, developed using Lamborghini’s learnings from running Huracans and Temerarios in GT3 racing. That’s also informed the new five-stage traction control system, unlockable by switching the SV into a new ‘Pilota’, and yes, that does mean ‘pilot’, in case Lambo’s fighter jet comparisons couldn’t get any more on the nose.

Lamborghini Revuelto SV - wheel detail

Wrapping up the chassis changes are a new set of lightweight wheels, 20 inches up front and 21 at the rear. In a production Lamborghini first, they’re a centrelock design, and come shod in a selection of Revuelto SV-specific Bridgestone tyres. There’s a Potenza Sport for brave people, a semi-slick Potenza Race R for very brave people, and even a bespoke Blizzak LM005 winter tyre for really, incredibly brave people.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Lamborghini Revuelto SV - interior

Inside, you get lightweight carbon door panels, further lashings of carbon fibre and, as standard, carbon-shelled sports seats, with an even more aggressive race seat available to those taking their SV on track or who just really want to be punished on the road.

As is usual for cars of this ilk, pretty much everything is highly personalisable, with multiple finishes available for the wheels, interior and the SV logo that sits on the car’s haunches, and it’s likely that no two Revuelto SVs will be alike. That’s mainly because only 1,963 will ever be made, a nod to Lambo’s year of founding. Price? Well, a regular Revuelto will set you back around £450,000 before any options, so let’s assume at least £600k for the SV.

Lamborghini Revuelto SV - rear

It’s already been out and set the production car lap record at Hockenheim, and given the form of the hardcore versions of its Aventador predecessor, we wouldn’t be at all surprised to see the Revuelto SV bang in a time on a certain other German racetrack before too long. The only question that remains is: just where does the Revuelto go from here?

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT