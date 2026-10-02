Your Days Won’t Feel Flat With the Clarke IBC80A Intelligent Battery Charger

It doesn’t matter if you use your car for hammering around a circuit or simply for popping down to the shops: a dead battery is never a good thing. That’s why it’s always a good idea not to take your chances and have a good battery charger on hand, like the Clarke IBC80A 12V/24V 80A Intelligent Battery Charger.

Compact, lightweight and easily portable, the IBC80A is suitable for use with all types and chemistries of 12-volt and 24-volt batteries, ranging from as little as 4Ah to as much as 350Ah. That makes it suitable for everything from the smallest-displacement motorbike and scooter batteries to the kind of heavy-duty units you’ll find in commercial vehicles.

Its powerful internal microprocessor allows it to use a 10-stage process to charge the battery, beginning with analysis and desulphation and ending with a trickle-charging maintenance cycle, adjusting the current throughout to ensure the battery is being charged as efficiently as possible. As a result, it can actually prolong the life of a battery. Sounds complicated, but you don’t need an electrical science degree to understand it, because the IBC80A is easily operated via three simple buttons.

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With the capacity to deliver 20A of constant charge, it can charge a typical 12V car battery in just over 30 minutes, and a Boost function allows the IBC80A to deliver brief 80A shots of energy to bring it back to life.

Of course, safety is paramount when you’re working with high-voltage electricity, and luckily, the IBC80A doesn’t skimp on it: it features built-in protection against overloading, overheating, reverse polarity, sparking and short circuits. For just £99.98, it’s an essential item for those working in professional garages and for everyday motorists alike, ensuring that you never need to worry about a flat battery ruining your day again.

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Grab yours today at Machine Mart