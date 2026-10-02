Your Days Won’t Feel Flat With the Clarke IBC80A Intelligent Battery Charger

Don’t let your day be ruined by a flat car battery: make sure you’ve always got something on hand to keep it topped up
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Your Days Won’t Feel Flat With the Clarke IBC80A Intelligent Battery Charger

It doesn’t matter if you use your car for hammering around a circuit or simply for popping down to the shops: a dead battery is never a good thing. That’s why it’s always a good idea not to take your chances and have a good battery charger on hand, like the Clarke IBC80A 12V/24V 80A Intelligent Battery Charger.

Compact, lightweight and easily portable, the IBC80A is suitable for use with all types and chemistries of 12-volt and 24-volt batteries, ranging from as little as 4Ah to as much as 350Ah. That makes it suitable for everything from the smallest-displacement motorbike and scooter batteries to the kind of heavy-duty units you’ll find in commercial vehicles.

Its powerful internal microprocessor allows it to use a 10-stage process to charge the battery, beginning with analysis and desulphation and ending with a trickle-charging maintenance cycle, adjusting the current throughout to ensure the battery is being charged as efficiently as possible. As a result, it can actually prolong the life of a battery. Sounds complicated, but you don’t need an electrical science degree to understand it, because the IBC80A is easily operated via three simple buttons.

With the capacity to deliver 20A of constant charge, it can charge a typical 12V car battery in just over 30 minutes, and a Boost function allows the IBC80A to deliver brief 80A shots of energy to bring it back to life.

Of course, safety is paramount when you’re working with high-voltage electricity, and luckily, the IBC80A doesn’t skimp on it: it features built-in protection against overloading, overheating, reverse polarity, sparking and short circuits. For just £99.98, it’s an essential item for those working in professional garages and for everyday motorists alike, ensuring that you never need to worry about a flat battery ruining your day again.

Grab yours today at Machine Mart

Your Days Won’t Feel Flat With the Clarke IBC80A Intelligent Battery Charger

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