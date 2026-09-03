Never Lose a Part Again with Clarke’s CSR94 Storage Bin Rack

With this brilliant double-sided storage bin rack, you’ll never need to worry about misplacing small, fiddly parts and tools again
Never Lose a Part Again with Clarke’s CSR94 Storage Bin Rack

Once you actually start to really get stuck into working on a car, it quickly becomes apparent just what complicated machines they are. Thousands of individual parts, often tiny nuts and bolts, come together to create a homogeneous whole, and when you get down to the business of taking things apart and putting them back together, you best believe you don’t want to misplace anything – otherwise you’re setting yourself up for hair-tearing levels of frustration.

That’s why it’s vital to have a well-organised garage space, and if your tinkering’s getting really serious, we think we’ve found one of the best solutions around in the form of the Clarke CSR94 Mobile Double Sided Storage Bin Rack.

This practical, durable arrangement comes with – count ’em – 94 storage bins arranged across both sides of the rack. They’re split between 64 smaller bins measuring 165 x 100 x 75mm, and 30 large bins coming in at 240 x 150 x 125mm. With all that on offer, you’ve almost certainly got space to store all the fiddly little bits and bobs you could possibly need to, no matter what state of disassembly your project car’s in – and there’s no excuse for not keeping them properly organised and separated, either.

Never Lose a Part Again with Clarke’s CSR94 Storage Bin Rack

The containers themselves are made from reinforced polypropylene for durability, while the rack features extra-strong double indented steel panels, so you can get the bins nice and loaded up without worrying about damaging anything.

A set of heavy duty castors makes for easy mobility, and two of them are lockable for extra safety. Thanks to the rack’s tall construction and compact footprint, it won’t take up too much workshop space either, despite its enormous storage capability. If you’re in the habit of losing things the CSR94 might just represent the best £169.98 you’ll ever spend.

Grab yours today at Machine Mart

Never Lose a Part Again with Clarke’s CSR94 Storage Bin Rack

Britain's No.1 Specialist Tools and Machinery Superstores

When it comes to buying tools and machinery, you need to know you're buying from specialists who know what they're talking about.

Machine Mart eat, sleep and breathe tools and machinery, and are constantly updating their range to give you the very best choice and value for money - all backed by expert advice from their friendly and knowledgeable staff. With superstores nationwide, a dedicated mail order department and a 24 hour website offering quality branded items at fiercely competitive prices, they should be your first choice for quality tools and equipment.

Search for Products

Related Articles

Workshop
The Clarke IBC15 Intelligent Battery Charger will Stop you from Falling Flat
Never Lose a Part Again with Clarke’s CSR94 Storage Bin Rack
Workshop
Get the Answers You Need With the Clarke CEOBDPRO Fault Code Reader
Never Lose a Part Again with Clarke’s CSR94 Storage Bin Rack
Workshop
Get Jacked Up With the Clarke CTJ3000GB Trolley Jack
Never Lose a Part Again with Clarke’s CSR94 Storage Bin Rack
Workshop
Stay Fresh with the Clarke Jetstar 1850B Pressure Washer
Never Lose a Part Again with Clarke’s CSR94 Storage Bin Rack
Workshop
We Wish We’d Discovered Clarke’s CBBT1 Bluetooth Battery Tester Sooner
Never Lose a Part Again with Clarke’s CSR94 Storage Bin Rack
Workshop
Keep Yourself Covered With the Clarke CIG81015 Garage/Workshop
Never Lose a Part Again with Clarke’s CSR94 Storage Bin Rack

Comments

Latest News

Workshop
Never Lose a Part Again with Clarke’s CSR94 Storage Bin Rack
Never Lose a Part Again with Clarke’s CSR94 Storage Bin Rack
Workshop
Never Get Caught Out with the Clarke CHT695 Oil Filter Cap Wrench Set
Workshop
Light the Way with the Clarke PL5R Slim Pocket LED Work Light and Torch
Workshop
The Clarke IBC15 Intelligent Battery Charger will Stop you from Falling Flat
News
Buy A New Quadrifoglio And Alfa Romeo Will Send You To Track School In Italy
Alfa Romeo is offering new Quadrifoglio buyers a complimentary driving course in Italy.

Sign up for The Car Throttle Newsletter

More News

News
James May Says Reckless Driving Videos Give Car Enthusiasts A Bad Name
News
Toyota’s New Land Cruiser FJ Is The Compact 4x4 Britain Desperately Needs
Toyota Land Cruiser FJ
Workshop
Get the Answers You Need With the Clarke CEOBDPRO Fault Code Reader
Workshop
Get Jacked Up With the Clarke CTJ3000GB Trolley Jack
News
Rivian Is Coming To The UK - Here’s Why You Should Care
Rivian R2