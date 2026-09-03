Never Lose a Part Again with Clarke’s CSR94 Storage Bin Rack

Once you actually start to really get stuck into working on a car, it quickly becomes apparent just what complicated machines they are. Thousands of individual parts, often tiny nuts and bolts, come together to create a homogeneous whole, and when you get down to the business of taking things apart and putting them back together, you best believe you don’t want to misplace anything – otherwise you’re setting yourself up for hair-tearing levels of frustration.

That’s why it’s vital to have a well-organised garage space, and if your tinkering’s getting really serious, we think we’ve found one of the best solutions around in the form of the Clarke CSR94 Mobile Double Sided Storage Bin Rack.

This practical, durable arrangement comes with – count ’em – 94 storage bins arranged across both sides of the rack. They’re split between 64 smaller bins measuring 165 x 100 x 75mm, and 30 large bins coming in at 240 x 150 x 125mm. With all that on offer, you’ve almost certainly got space to store all the fiddly little bits and bobs you could possibly need to, no matter what state of disassembly your project car’s in – and there’s no excuse for not keeping them properly organised and separated, either.

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The containers themselves are made from reinforced polypropylene for durability, while the rack features extra-strong double indented steel panels, so you can get the bins nice and loaded up without worrying about damaging anything.

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A set of heavy duty castors makes for easy mobility, and two of them are lockable for extra safety. Thanks to the rack’s tall construction and compact footprint, it won’t take up too much workshop space either, despite its enormous storage capability. If you’re in the habit of losing things the CSR94 might just represent the best £169.98 you’ll ever spend.

Grab yours today at Machine Mart