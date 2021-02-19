Maserati Grecale Appears In Company's Own Deliberately Shonky 'Spy Shots'

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

At some point, a yet-to-be-revealed car will have to be tested on the road. Wherever you test it in the world, though, it’s going to get papped, either by a professional or a member of the public. It’s an inevitability some manufacturers have embraced by getting in on the act themselves for PR gains. One such firm is Maserati. A little while back, we saw the Italian company put out a bunch of its own ‘spy shots’ for a mule we now know to be for the MC20. This week, the company is at it again with the Grecale.

What’s most curious about the snaps is that they seem to have been taken deliberately badly to further obscure the camouflaged vehicle. They were shot on the road outside Maserati’s Viale Ciro Menotti factory, meaning the mule would have been moving slowly enough to get a decent pic. And yet, both the front end shots are focused on the background, leaving the subject itself very blurry. For the rear, rather than taking a clear image, the snapper shot the Grecale through some railings. Contrived, or clever PR? Well, we’re talking about it, so perhaps it’s the latter. In any case, we can at least see that Maserati’s new SUV will look a lot like its big brother, the Levante.