Light the Way with the Clarke PL5R Slim Pocket LED Work Light and Torch

Cars are big, complicated things, full of dark corners, deep crevices and hidden areas, all of which you’re going to want to get a good look at if you’re working on them. Any good home mechanic, then, needs a good portable work light for shedding some light on those tricky to access areas, and we don’t think you can go wrong with Clarke’s PL5R Slim Pocket LED Work Light/Torch, especially for just £20.99.

With its rotating, foldable head and durable construction, this lightweight 290g package is designed to easily stow away in your pocket when you don’t need it, and when you do, it’s a highly versatile package.

The head is dual-function, with a dimmable LED flood light setting that can provide up to 400 lumens of illumination – more than enough to shed light on even the darkest corners of an engine bay or chassis. Alternatively, there’s an LED torch setting that provides 80 lumens for more precise, concentrated lighting. Overall, the 5W output is roughly equivalent to that of a 25W household halogen bulb.

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Furthering that versatility are a magnetic handle, magnetic base and swivel clip, all of which set the PL5R up for hands-free operation. Best of all, you can wave goodbye to rooting around in kitchen drawers for a type of battery you almost certainly don’t have: the PL5R has an integrated rechargeable lithium-ion battery that can provide over three hours of illumination, and charges using a simple USB lead.

Whether you’re inspecting a vehicle or simply working on an area shrouded in darkness, it’s a massively useful tool in the garage – and that’s before you consider all the other household applications it has. Especially in league with a bigger work light like Clarke’s UBL1600R under-bonnet unit, it’ll keep you tinkering long into the night.

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Grab yours today at Machine Mart