The Clarke IBC15 Intelligent Battery Charger will Stop you from Falling Flat

When you think about it, it’s pretty incredible that something as complex and carefully engineered as a car is such an integral part of our lives. So many different systems all coming together to create a harmonious whole is one of the miracles of modern engineering.

It’s perhaps even more remarkable, though, that much of the lifeblood of the car comes from a simple 12-volt battery, and that without that, you’re essentially looking at an oversized, overengineered paperweight.

Clearly, then, battery health is a vital part of looking after your car, but how many of us can say it’s something we regularly stay on top of? After all, as long as you regularly drive your car, the alternator should do its job so that when you next start the car, the battery is full of juice. It’s a virtuous circle.

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That’s not always the way things work, though. Things can malfunction, or circumstances mean that cars can stay parked for prolonged periods without the battery getting the energy it needs, and that’s where a battery charger becomes one of the most important pieces of kit you’ll own.

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We reckon we’ve found one of the best on the market in the form of Clarke’s IBC15 12V 15A Intelligent Battery Charger, a compact home battery charger and a brilliant value package at just £49.98. Capable of delivering a wide range of currents, maxing out at 15 amps via the Boost feature, it’s perfect for delivering a steady, safely regulated charge to 12V car batteries of every common kind – lead acid, gel, maintenance-free, enhanced flooded and AGM.

Whether you’ve left your car parked for a while or the battery simply needs a helping hand, we don’t think there are many better options on the market – especially given the hugely accessible price point.

Grab yours today at Machine Mart