The Apocalypse Hellfire 6x6 Is The Ultimate Jeep For Every Disaster Zone

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

If you’re in dire need of a six-wheel drive vehicle but the Mercedes G-Class 6x6 is a bit understated for your tastes, Apocalypse Manufacturing might just have the answer with its Jeep Gladiator-based Hellfire 6x6. Starting from $155,000, the Hellfire is over six metres long and 1.8 metres in height, so you won’t have any problem seeing over the sort of obstacles typically found after the end of the world. The enormous 40-inch tyres should mean that none of them will stop you, either.

As well as the 6x6 drive system - which can be switched to four-wheel-drive when driving over smoother wasteland terrain - the Hellfire also features an entirely new chassis, Teraflex active suspension, and an eight-foot truck bed that, although primarily intended for the spare wheel, can be specced with a 40-gallon fuel tank or a water reservoir. Towing should be pretty easy too, with a 4,300kg winch on the front and a 5,400kg-rated hitch at the rear. Naturally, a huge amount of power and torque is required to shift the Hellfire’s total weight of around 2,720kg, so you have the choice of three engines; a 3.0-litre turbodiesel with 467 lb ft of torque is probably the most ‘sensible’ of the range.