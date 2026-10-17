Look After Your Bike and Yourself with the Clarke CML3 Motorcycle Lift

Designed to make working on your motorbike safer and easier, a good bike lift like this is a must for keen motorbike mechanics
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Look After Your Bike and Yourself with the Clarke CML3 Motorcycle Lift

This may be Car Throttle, but we have a real soft spot for motorbikes too. Put simply, if it’s got an engine, we’re probably interested in it. It also goes without saying that staying on top of maintaining your machine is just as important no matter how many wheels it has, and when it comes to looking after your motorbike, that’s made so much easier by a bike lift like the Clarke CML3 450kg Foot Pedal Operated Hydraulic Motorcycle Lift. 

Put simply, it does exactly what it says, lifting your bike up to a height that eliminates the need for stooping, bending or kneeling to work on it, all of which reduces the strain you’re putting on your body while you look after your bike.

At 2200mm long and 685mm wide, and with a maximum capacity of 450kg, it’s capable of lifting almost any bike, from a Vespa right up to the biggest Harleys and Honda Goldwings. Lifting is made easy thanks to a simple hydraulic foot pedal, lifting the platform up to a maximum of 770mm. This makes it perfect for use in conjunction with a mechanic’s seat like Clarke’s CMS2, and once it’s raised, a safety lock prevents any further unintentional lowering or raising.

Those are far from its only handy features. Loading and offloading is made easy with a hinged ramp, and a strong and secure front wheel locking clamp keeps your bike secure. There’s even a removable rear panel on the platform to facilitate easy rear wheel removal.

Once you’ve used it to work on a bike, you’ll never look back, and if you’re a keen gardener, it’s also suitable for servicing machinery like lawnmowers. For £439.00, it makes a perfect addition to your garage if two wheels are your thing as well as four. 

Grab yours today at Machine Mart

Look After Your Bike and Yourself with the Clarke CML3 Motorcycle Lift

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