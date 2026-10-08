Jeremy Clarkson is making a special car-themed episode of Clarkson's Farm

Frustrated with modern cars, Clarkson has decided the only answer is to build one himself, using crops from Diddly Squat Farm
Jeremy Clarkson is going back to his automotive roots with a new car special
Jeremy Clarkson is going back to his automotive roots with a new car special

Jeremy Clarkson has confirmed a special episode of Clarkson's Farm is coming soon, and this time he's going back to his TV roots with something car related.

Amazon Prime announced the news alongside Clarkson with and Instagram confirming the standalone special episode entitled Jeremy Grows a Car: A Clarkson's Farm Special, in which he will attempt to build a car from produce grown on his Diddly Squat farm.

It's due on Prime Video in 2027, and the premise is exactly what it sounds like. Clarkson, fed up with what the motor industry is offering these days, has decided that if he wants a new car, he'll make one.

According to Amazon the starting point is a Jaguar F-Type V6S, which Clarkson reckons hits the sweet spot between old-school driving thrills and everyday usability.

Clarkson's Farm series 4
Clarkson's Farm series 4


He's also got some serious help. Ian Callum CBE, the man behind the original F-Type and the Aston Martin Vanquish, is on board through his design and engineering firm, CALLUM. Together they'll redesign the Jaguar into what Clarkson thinks the brand should be about: style, luxury and performance. Given the current state of Jaguar, that's a conversation worth having.

Clarkson fans will no doubt be thrilled to see him returning to an automotive focused programme given the last episode of the Grand Tour hosted by Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond aired two years ago. It has since relaunched with new presenters Francis Bourgeois, James Engelsman, and Thomas Holland.

Season 6 of the hugely popular Clarkson's Farm is also set to land next year on the streaming next year.

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