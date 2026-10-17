Brighten Your Workshop Days with the Clarke MFL800R Multi Function Work Light
As anyone who’s ever done all but the most basic car maintenance tasks will know, a good source of light is your friend. From simple stuff like changing wheels and bulbs and simple inspections to complicated jobs on engines and suspension, there are lots of dark corners and tight spaces involved.
Good lighting isn’t always that easy to find, though, especially since the typical garage isn’t always the most well-lit space to begin with. That’s why, whether you’re a professional or a home mechanic, it always pays off to have a good, functional work light to hand – one like the Clarke MFL800R Rechargeable Multi Function Work Light.
The compact, lightweight MFL800R throws out an impressive 800 lumens of illumination, and features four different lamp modes as well as a separate torch setting. It’s highly adaptable, with a head that swivels a maximum of 90 degrees back and forth and rotates 180 degrees, allowing it to shed light on all manner of tight spaces. With its compact dimensions and 0.55kg packaged weight, it’s ergonomically friendly, too.
For some jobs, though, you need both hands free. Luckily, the MFL800R has you covered there too. Its magnetic base and fold-out hanging hook provide plenty of mounting options so it can keep shedding light exactly where you need it to.
Power comes from a lightweight 3.7V, 4.4Ah lithium-ion battery, providing up to five hours of illumination, and recharging is easy, with an included charging lead and USB plug adaptor. For just £32.99, its usefulness extends far beyond the realm of the garage: it’s also ideal for household DIY tasks, and its bright light makes it hugely useful in a powercut. But most of all, it brings a new level of adaptability to working on cars for professionals and beginners alike.
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