Volkswagen is about to axe 75 models and its boss says it was always going to happen

Volkswagen has confirmed it will cull 75 models from its range within the next decade, and VW brand CEO Thomas Schäfer reckons the whole thing is just a “natural transition”.

The plan, part of the ‘Future Plan 2030’ strategy, was signed off in September. It means halving the model line-up, cutting model variation by 75 per cent and trimming 100,000 jobs. The aim is lower costs and more focus on North America and China.

Speaking at the Paris Motor Show, Schäfer said the maths is simple. Combustion engines end in Europe in 2035, so there’s no point in having both an ID. Polo and a Polo, or an ID. Cross and a T-Cross. Pick one, and the line-up halves itself.



A model similar to Skoda and Cupra who have recently been through the same process. The T-Roc Cabriolet is among the casualties, and given how few sell, Schäfer clearly isn’t losing sleep over it.

VW T-Roc

The tricky part is Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini, where 2035 isn’t a hard stop for petrol.

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To avoid brands stepping on each other, new models will be run in “synergy groups”. When two or three brands want a similar-sized car, one takes the lead. The new Electric Urban Car Family is the template: the Cupra Raval, VW ID. Polo, Skoda Epiq and VW ID. all cross share more than 80% of their parts but each has its own identity. An electric ID. up! follows next year, and it’ll be VW’s alone.



The cull is part of what VW boss Oliver Blume calls the “biggest transformation programme in our history”, announced at a “For Europe” event on the eve of the Paris Motor Show. It includes tens of thousands of job cuts and possible factory closures, despite union opposition. This is mainly due to the ever growing Chinese EV in Europe.



Blume says VW, Stellantis and Renault, which build over 60 per cent of Europe’s cars, face “enormous pressure” as Chinese brands arrive in record numbers.



Blume is driving through the biggest restructuring in VW’s history, with tens of thousands of job cuts and possible factory closures.

The embattled CEO is also backing proposed “Made in Europe” rules to reward local manufacturing, and he welcomed the new EU-China deal that could cut Chinese plug-in hybrid imports by more than half. VW still sells roughly a quarter of all new cars in Europe, but with BYD and Leapmotor building momentum, it clearly doesn’t plan on taking that for granted.