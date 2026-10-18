The Clarke PRO357 18-Piece Socket Set Makes Lost Sockets a Thing of the Past

Ah, sockets. They’re a vital tool for car maintenance, with plenty of jobs big and small relying on them, but anyone who’s ever worked on a car is likely all too familiar with the frustration that comes with not quite being able to find the right one for the job.

Luckily, we’ve found a product that we think takes the stress out of it: the Clarke PRO357 18-Piece 3/8" Drive Socket Set. This nifty set comes with a whole range of 16 sockets, eight each of the most common sizes in both metric and imperial measurements, ranging from 10 to 19mm for the former and a quarter to 11/16-inch for the latter. They all come with a standard ⅜-inch drive for easy use with the included ratchet.

That means that you never need to hopelessly scrabble around in your tool kit trying to find the right size again, especially since there’s no reason to ever lose or misplace any of them: the PRO357 includes a durable and compact plastic storage holder, easily stashed in a big pocket or able to be hung on a wall.

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Meanwhile, the included standard-length ratchet is reversible, and includes a durable and comfortable rubber grip handle, and Clarke throws in an extension bar too, for easier access to those darkest, trickiest-to-reach corners of your car.

As ever with Clarke products, peace of mind when it comes to quality and durability has been a priority. Not only are the sockets, ratchet and extension bar all made from extra tough chrome plated vanadium steel, but they’re all covered by Clarke’s Pro Tool lifetime guarantee to cover any manufacturing or mechanical defects. At just £21.99, it’s a perfect addition to the tool chest of seasoned mechanics or those just starting out on DIY car maintenance.

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Grab yours today at Machine Mart