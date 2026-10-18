The Clarke CBB217BGC HD Plus 7 Drawer Tool Cabinet Brings Style and Substance
Tool cabinets. They’re purely functional, right? Somewhere to safely keep all your tools, and otherwise something you don’t really think about when you’re not actually using them? Well, we’re not so sure: just look at the Clarke CBB217BGC HD Plus 7 Drawer Tool Cabinet in its black and gold colour scheme. Anyone else suddenly got ’70s Lotus Formula 1 cars on the brain?
Of course, it’s all well and good having a tool cabinet that looks this stylish, but it’s all for nothing if it can’t deliver when it comes to functionality. Thankfully, this is a Clarke tool cabinet, so we already know it’s got that covered too.
Like all of Clarke’s workshop cabinets, it features an extra-thick double wall steel construction complete with a reinforced base, so it can stand up to the rigours of workshop life without issue. It’s secure too, with all drawers lockable with a single key, keeping your tools safe and sound when not in use.
The all-important functionality continues when you’re using it, with each drawer featuring ball bearing runners for a satisfyingly smooth, slick opening and closing action and a push-in soft-lock for stability. The full-width plated pull handles further increase both durability and ease of use, and each drawer comes with an anti-slip liner to stop your tools rattling around when you’re moving the cabinet around. There’s an anti-slip work surface, too, itself perfectly sized to fit one Clarke’s CBB209BGC Tool Chest.
Speaking of moving it, that’s made easy by a plated handle – fittable to either side of the cabinet – and four industrial-grade five-spoke castors, themselves finished in a stylish gold colour.
At £269.98, it’s a great value but still effortlessly stylish addition to any home or professional garage, and proof that style and substance can easily coexist with one another.
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