Aussie-Market Subaru WRX tS Spec B Looks Like An STI, Isn’t

As we suspected, this new Australian-market version of the WRX brings no more power than the standard car
Subaru WRX tS Spec B
We have been here before. Several times, in fact. The latest version of the Subaru WRX has had a host of special editions around the world that visually recall the great Impreza STIs of days gone by, but bring no extra power to the table.

Last year alone, Australia got the Club Spec,  the USA got the tS, and Japan got the Sport R-Black. All were blue, and a couple of them had big STI-esque spoilers and some tweaks to the chassis tuning, but none got any actual increase on the 271bhp and 258lb ft produced by the WRX’s 2.4-litre turbo flat-four.

Now, those Down Under are getting another one: the tS Spec B. Unlike the limited-edition Club Spec, it’s set to become a regular part of the Aussie WRX lineup this year.

Changes over the regular car include 19-inch matte grey alloy wheels, uprated Brembo brakes with ventilated discs, and a pair of chunky Recaro front bucket seats. Oh, and as per, a big ol’ wing. A six-speed manual is the only gearbox option, surely a welcome addition when the regular WRX can only be had with a CVT Down Under.

As we suspected when it was first unveiled, though, there’s no more power to be had over the standard car. It should at least sound a bit like an STI, because you can get a set of STI Performance silencers for the exhaust, which should uncork a bit more rumbly boxer goodness. They’re a no-cost addition to the car’s AU$61,490 (approx. £30,200) list price – an increase of AU$3500, or around £1700, over the next-most expensive Aussie WRX.

Still, the astute among you will likely be yelling at us that there is now a fully-fledged STI-developed WRX in Japan, the S210, and you’d be right. But there are only going to be 500 made. And it has no more power than the old-shape WRX STI. And a CVT gearbox. Are we ever going to see another proper WRX STI again?

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

