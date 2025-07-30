Over the course of 2024, Audi went from selling three coupes to zero, with the R8, TT and old two-door A5 all meeting their end last year. The lack of sports cars in the brand’s lineup won’t last for long, though, as it looks like it has an all-new one in the works, with the caveat that it’s going to be electric.

Speaking to German newspaper Bild, Audi CEO Gernot Döllner has confirmed plans to unveil a new sports car concept at this year’s IAA Mobility show, better known as the Munich Motor Show, taking place between 9 and 14 September.

Audi R8 GT - driving

The car is expected to serve as a preview of Audi’s next phase of design language and tech features, but more to the point, it’s set to go into production. Reinforcing previous statements that Audi wouldn’t do concept cars without clear production intent, Döllner, in a comment translated from German, said: “The car will be built.” He also gave a two-year timeframe from the transition from concept to production.

The as-yet-unnamed car, says Döllner, is already being called a “TT moment 2.0” within Audi, in reference to the smash hit that was the original TT back in 1998. In terms of its size and performance positioning, though, it’s set to sit somewhere between the TT and R8 supercar.

Audi RS5

It’s hoped that the car will spearhead a new era for Audi as it faces the same challenges as the rest of the car industry, compounded by being part of the currently struggling Volkswagen Group. Various rumours suggest it could share a platform with the upcoming electric Porsche 718, although that car itself is the subject of chatter around a potential delay as Porsche reassesses its EV strategy.

We’ll find out a whole lot more in a couple of months’ time when we get to see the concept in Munich. Excited to see a return to the sports car game from Audi, or just disappointed it’ll be powered by volts and batteries rather than good old-fashioned thumping cylinders?