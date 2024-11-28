The Subaru WRX tS Costs $45,705, Still Isn’t An STI

New performance-oriented range-topper gets electronic dampers and bigger brakes, but no more power
Subaru WRX tS
Subaru WRX tS

Are you, yes, *you*, an American with an appetite for a new Subaru WRX STI? Well, sorry – we don’t have one to tell you about. However, if you’re intrigued by the new WRX tS then good news, we can tell you how much it’ll cost.

Now available to order, the new ‘most advanced WRX ever’ can be yours for $45,705. For some context, a chunky $9955 than the entry model.

Subaru WRX tS - interior
Subaru WRX tS - interior

What does that extra cash get you for the ‘most advanced WRX ever’ get you? Well, not more power. It gets the same 2.4-litre turbocharged boxer four as the base car, making an unchanged 271bhp and driving all four wheels via a six-speed manual (the regular WRX’s CVT isn’t an option here, it seems).

However, it does come with chassis changes. STI has had a small hand in tweaking this (tS standing for ‘tuned by STI), with its crown jewel a new set of electronically-controlled dampers. There’s also a larger set of Brembo brake discs (or rotors for you on the other side of the Atlantic) and uprated pads, plus a grippier set of Bridgestone Potenza S007 tyres wrapped around 19-inch satin grey wheels. Subaru’s Active Torque Vectoring system comes as standard, too.

Subaru WRX tS - interior detail
Subaru WRX tS - interior detail

Things are even more STI-ish inside, with bright blue flashes all over the interior, including on the chunky Recaro bucket seats. New to the tS is a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster.

Oh, and along with the introduction of the tS, the WRX range has had a bit of an overhaul. Gone is the ‘base’ model, with the Premium now the cheapest version of the saloon you can have.  For the same price as the tS, you can also have a GT if you’d prefer to have your adaptive dampers with an STI tune. In case of, you know, reasons.

You can place an order now for a Subaru WRX tS, and it should arrive early in 2025. Alongside more disappointment knowing we’ll live another year without a new STI.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

