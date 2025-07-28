Here’s Every Car Manufacturer Offering UK EV Grants

With the Government’s vague promise of an EV grant inbound, manufacturers likely to be ineligible have been quick to offer discounts
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, Soultronic Orange, front 3/4
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, Soultronic Orange, front 3/4

At some point in the coming months, the UK Government will be introducing a new electric car grant. That’ll see up to £3750 slashed off the price of a new EV for buyers, provided the original list price is £37,000 or below.

All good in theory, but details have been vague at best. For a start, nobody really knows when it’ll start, and then there’s which cars exactly it’ll include. You see, not all EVs will be eligible – rumour has it that cars built in China and in other parts of Asia will be excluded from the grant.

No surprise, then, that several car manufacturers have been quick to introduce their own ‘grants’ immediately for customers in a bid to beat any potential losses of sales if and when cars are excluded from the grant. Here’s every manufacturer to have introduced a grant so far.

Hyundai

Hyundai Inster, rear
Hyundai Inster, rear

Despite being one of the UK’s most popular manufacturers, many of Hyundai’s EVs could be set to be excluded from the EV grant. As a result, it’s knocked £3750 off the Inster (go buy one), as well as £1500 off a Kona and the various Ioniq cars, including the mega 5 N and just-released Ioniq 9.

Volvo

Volvo EX30
Volvo EX30

Volvo is now offering £1500 off the list price of a new EX30. Given it started at £42,360, it would’ve been excluded from the grant regardless.

Skywell

Skywell BE11
Skywell BE11

We haven’t driven a Skywell BE11. Based on reviews from our industry colleagues, we don’t really want to, either. It is offering £3750 towards one, but we still wouldn’t bother.

MG

MGS5, front
MGS5, front

Although MG may be British in identity, its cars are built in China these days under SAIC Motor. That likely means its cars would be excluded from the upcoming grant, so MG is now offering £1500 towards an MG4 or MGS5. No discounts for the Cyberster, though.

Great Wall Motor

Here’s Every Car Manufacturer Offering UK EV Grants

We lost interest in the GMW Ora 03 when it stopped being the Funky Cat, but then that’s just us. In case you still wanted one, Great Wall Motor is now knocking £3750 off the price of the whole range, dropping it to £21,425 starting.

Will any others introduce grants?

Don’t be surprised to see a flurry of more manufacturer ‘grants’ being introduced between now and confirmation of when the Government’s grant begins. Largely by more Chinese manufacturers trying to beat a likely exclusion, and European brands trying not to lose sales in the short term. Stay tuned.
 

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Here’s Every Car Manufacturer Offering UK EV Grants
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, Soultronic Orange, front 3/4
News
Mercedes-AMG Concept GT Track Sport Teased, Could It Be A New Black Series?
Mercedes-AMG Concept AMG GT Track Sport
News
The New Honda Prelude Is Borrowing Bits From The Civic Type R
Honda Prelude concept - front
News
American Truck Simulator Is Getting Its First Driveable Cars
American Truck Simulator - Ford DLC
News
GWM, Maker Of The Funky Cat, Is Building A Supercar
GWM supercar teaser
News
Pininfarina Is Designing A New Sports Car For A Honda-Backed Race Team
JAS Motorsports sports car teaser

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Hyundai Inster Review: Great Thing, Small Package
Hyundai Inster, front
Reviews
Lotus Emira Turbo SE Review: Good, But You’ll Still Want The V6
Lotus Emira Turbo SE - front, static
Reviews
2025 Skoda Elroq vRS Review: We Are Not Entertained
2025 Skoda Elroq vRS, front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida Review: Does What It Needs To, But Not Much More
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Genesis Electrified G80 Review: Better, But Not The Best
Genesis Electrified G80, front
Reviews
Morgan Supersport Review: A Serious Sports Car Disguised As An Antique
Morgan Supersport - front, driving