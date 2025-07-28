Here’s Every Car Manufacturer Offering UK EV Grants

At some point in the coming months, the UK Government will be introducing a new electric car grant. That’ll see up to £3750 slashed off the price of a new EV for buyers, provided the original list price is £37,000 or below.

All good in theory, but details have been vague at best. For a start, nobody really knows when it’ll start, and then there’s which cars exactly it’ll include. You see, not all EVs will be eligible – rumour has it that cars built in China and in other parts of Asia will be excluded from the grant.

No surprise, then, that several car manufacturers have been quick to introduce their own ‘grants’ immediately for customers in a bid to beat any potential losses of sales if and when cars are excluded from the grant. Here’s every manufacturer to have introduced a grant so far.

Hyundai

Hyundai Inster, rear

Despite being one of the UK’s most popular manufacturers, many of Hyundai’s EVs could be set to be excluded from the EV grant. As a result, it’s knocked £3750 off the Inster (go buy one), as well as £1500 off a Kona and the various Ioniq cars, including the mega 5 N and just-released Ioniq 9.

Volvo

Volvo EX30

Volvo is now offering £1500 off the list price of a new EX30. Given it started at £42,360, it would’ve been excluded from the grant regardless.

Skywell

Skywell BE11

We haven’t driven a Skywell BE11. Based on reviews from our industry colleagues, we don’t really want to, either. It is offering £3750 towards one, but we still wouldn’t bother.

MG

MGS5, front

Although MG may be British in identity, its cars are built in China these days under SAIC Motor. That likely means its cars would be excluded from the upcoming grant, so MG is now offering £1500 towards an MG4 or MGS5. No discounts for the Cyberster, though.

Great Wall Motor

We lost interest in the GMW Ora 03 when it stopped being the Funky Cat, but then that’s just us. In case you still wanted one, Great Wall Motor is now knocking £3750 off the price of the whole range, dropping it to £21,425 starting.

Will any others introduce grants?

Don’t be surprised to see a flurry of more manufacturer ‘grants’ being introduced between now and confirmation of when the Government’s grant begins. Largely by more Chinese manufacturers trying to beat a likely exclusion, and European brands trying not to lose sales in the short term. Stay tuned.

