Brabus Just Gave The Mercedes-AMG GT Hybrid 986bhp

The 805bhp Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is a very, very powerful car with a very, very long name. But what if you wanted even more power and didn’t want to get an RSI every time you typed out your car’s name? An answer has arrived from one of the longest-established Mercedes tuners in the business, in the form of the Brabus 1000.

That 1000 is the peak metric horsepower of the car’s revised plug-in hybrid system – 986bhp in the old money units we use in Britain. Peak torque, meanwhile, has been lifted from an already massive 1047lb ft to 1342lb ft. We’re fairly sure if you do a hard launch in this thing, you might actually rip up the road underneath you.

Brabus 1000 - side

These almighty figures come from a host of powertrain tweaks, primarily enlarging the AMG GT’s twin-turbo V8 from 4.0 to 4.4 litres. There are new high-performance turbos and a stainless steel exhaust system too, plus a billet crankshaft and forged conrods to cope with the newfound power – 785bhp from the combustion engine alone. That exhaust is valved, obvs, and breathes through four 76mm pipes.

Pretty much everything else in the powertrain – the nine-speed automatic, the rear axle-mounted 201bhp e-motor with its own two-speed gearbox, and the all-wheel drive system – is unchanged, but the 1000 will nevertheless hit 62mph in a quoted 2.6 seconds. After 23.6 seconds, it’ll crest 186mph on its way to an electronically limited 200mph top speed. Oh, and it’ll do a whole 7.5 miles on electric power alone, apparently.

Brabus 1000 - rear

Helping keep all of that performance tied down are a host of new aero bits, including a rear wing and diffuser, front splitter and canards. These are just many new exterior carbon bits, while the wheels are Brabus’ forged Monoblock ‘Platinum Edition’ units, 21 inches up front and 22 at the rear.

Rounding out the big changes are a set of height-adjustable KW sports springs, allowing the car to be dropped or raised by 20mm.

Brabus 1000 - interior

Inside, meanwhile, you’ll find rich swathes of black quilted leather and synthetic Dinamica fabric, plus the obligatory lashings of carbon fibre. Also, colour-changing light-up scuff plates. Mmmm. Much of the cabin is picked out in a shade Brabus calls Rocket Red, also found on the carbon fibre engine cover.

If you fancy one, we only have the German price for now – a shade over €530,000 (around £460,000) once you factor in VAT. For that, though, you do get your car registered in the Aura private blockchain, and while we have no idea what this means, it’ll sure sound good to your friends at your next superyacht party.