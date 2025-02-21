A Mini Mercedes G-Class Is In The Works

Mercedes confirms that a smaller version of its legendary 4x4 is on the way
Mercedes G-Class - front
Mercedes G-Class - front

Yesterday, Mercedes hit us with a bit of an info dump regarding its upcoming plans, giving us more info on the upcoming new CLA and confirming that V8s and, where possible, V12s will be sticking around in its cars for the time being. In the same lengthy press release, it also confirmed that it’s working on a smaller version of the legendary Mercedes G-Class.

The G-Class – or G-Wagen, as it’s popularly known – has been around in one form or another since 1979. It started life as a rugged military 4x4 with a civilian version that didn’t offer many more creature comforts and steadily morphed into a massive leather-stuffed statement piece with styling that called back to the original. Last year, an electric version joined the traditional ICE-powered car.

Mercedes G-Class - side
Mercedes G-Class - side

This mainstay of Merc’s lineup is now set to be joined by a little sibling, which will offer customers that bluff, boxy G-Wagen styling in a more affordable package. Merc hasn’t confirmed anything else about the project as of yet, including whether it’ll be offered as a combustion car, an EV or both.

We also don’t know when the company’s targeting an introduction or the sort of price point it’s going for. As for the looks, we have nothing either, but go print out a picture of a regular G-Class, photocopy it at 75 per cent, and you’ll probably get a decent idea.

Mercedes G-Class - interior
Mercedes G-Class - interior

Merc is far from the only company looking to leverage the styling of an iconic boxy 4x4 by producing a smaller, cheaper companion car. Land Rover is heavily rumoured to be working on a smaller version of the Defender, and Toyota on a miniaturised Land Cruiser.

It’s a tactic already employed to some success by Ford in the USA, where, alongside the full-size, body-on-frame Bronco 4x4, the smaller Bronco Sport crossover is offered, bringing similarly rugged styling but sitting on more everyday Focus-based underpinnings.

Mercedes G-Class - rear
Mercedes G-Class - rear

We’ll likely find out more about the baby G in the coming months as Merc ploughs on with its plan to slash production costs, further expand its already sprawling range and offer a growing number of both EVs and combustion cars.

