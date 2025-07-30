Your Eyes Aren’t Ready For G-Power’s 937bhp BMW XM

937bhp, 1037lb ft, and lots and lots of orange: meet the G-Power GXM Bi-Turbo
G-Power GMX Bi-Turbo - front
G-Power GMX Bi-Turbo - front

The BMW XM is not a car we regularly praise for its delicate, graceful styling. Or for many other things, for that matter. However, what German BMW tuner G-Power has just cooked up makes the standard car look like a Pre-Raphaelite painting, or an unspoiled coastal vista.

To create what it calls the GXM Bi-Turbo, the tuning house has fiddled with the XM’s ECU and plugged in its own performance software, and fitted a set of sports downpipes. That bumps the output from its plug-in hybrid system – a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 paired with a 194bhp electric motor – up to a quoted 937bhp and 1037lb ft of torque.

G-Power GMX Bi-Turbo - side
G-Power GMX Bi-Turbo - side

Those figures are improvements from the satisfyingly uniform 738bhp and 738lb ft made by the range-topping XM, the Label, and G-Power says they help lift the top speed from 180 to 186mph.

There is an elephant in the room, though. A big orange one with massive nostrils. Granted, when the standard XM looks… well, the way it does, there’s only so much that chucking lots of fins, vents and carbon fibre at it can really do, but G-Power’s given it a go.

G-Power GMX Bi-Turbo - rear
G-Power GMX Bi-Turbo - rear

The GXM gets extra aggro front and rear bumpers, a hefty rear wing and a bonnet sporting various strange growths not too dissimilar to what fellow tuner Mansory did with the current M5. Topping off the looks is a set of G-Power’s enormous 23-inch Hurricane RR.

While we haven’t had a proper look at the interior, G-Power says this too can be “fully reimagined.” The tuner’s not done with the XM, either: it says it has a version in the works with upwards of 986bhp, plus something called a ‘Deeptone exhaust’.

G-Power GMX Bi-Turbo - detail
G-Power GMX Bi-Turbo - detail

Still, perhaps we’re being unfair by singling out tuners like G-Power and Mansory for arguably making the XM an even more regrettable thing to look at. It was BMW itself, after all, that inexplicably elected to wrap the entire car in purple velvet last year.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

