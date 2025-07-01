2025 Genesis Electrified G80 Review: Better, But Not The Best

If Genesis is finally beginning to register in the consciousness of the UK’s car-buying public, the G80 saloon has not been the reason why.

Although we don’t have official sales figures (and we have asked), if we go by the somewhat-reliable HowManyLeft to give us an indication, just shy of 160 were on the road at the end of last year, having gone on sale in 2021.

There’s been the obvious challenge of getting people to see Genesis as a premium car brand to rival BMW, Audi, Mercedes and perhaps more aptly, Lexus, rather than a Phil Collins-fronted prog-rock band to partly blame for that, as well as the market generally favouring SUVs as opposed to big saloons.

But then there’s the car itself. Its combustion engines just weren’t very good compared with the direct competition, the lack of a hybrid took out any credentials as a company car, and while you’ve always been able to have an electric version, it evidently arrived at a time the car-buying public wasn’t ready for it.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Genesis canned the G80 entirely in the UK and switched to only selling its electric SUVs, which are proving to be its biggest asset here by far. Yet, it’s having another crack at the whip with an updated version, and the changes are surprisingly extensive.

First, it’s bigger than before with its wheelbase extended by 130mm, translating predominantly into more room in the back of the car. It’s not being offered with a short-wheelbase version, either – although you can now have it with rear-steering if you’re concerned about manoeuvrability.

Then there’s the powertrains. Gone are the combustion engines, with the G80 now only available in its Electrified form. Which is to say, err, electric. No hybrid options still, either – Genesis is working on those, but it’s unclear at this stage which cars will be offered with them.

This EV does get a bigger battery, though, with its gross capacity totalling 94.5kWh – previously 87.2kWh – allowing for a quoted range of 354 miles on a single charge. Despite that extra juice to work with, though, power from the dual-motor all-wheel drive setup remains the same at 360bhp and 516lb ft of torque.

As too does the 165kW DC charge rate, something capped by the packaging of the batteries in the ageing platform, rather than the 233kW peak of the GV60 and GV70.

Big changes have come to the G80’s interior, though. As with the updated GV70 we drove recently, it too gets a 27-inch OLED panel housing the central infotainment system and digital driver’s display. It too is better than what came before – the software is super responsive, the screen is crisp and now with Google Maps integration for the screen directly in front of you.

Also new is a three-spoke steering wheel designed to look sportier… in a car all about wafting luxuriously. Personal preference on this one, really, but it does feel a little at odds. At least that’s not the case with the plush new 18-way adjustable seat.

In the back, your rear passengers can now take advantage of push-button electric doors. That’s on top of the already in-place blinds and heated seats. Yet, it still feels like something is missing, given this is meant to be Genesis’ flagship car in the UK in the absence of the G90. No rear screens feel like a miss, for a start, as does the lack of electrical adjustment.

It’s more spacious than before with the extended wheelbase, but a high-set floor makes getting your feet under the seat in front a bit tricky. Not the end of the world if you slide the fronts forward, but it doesn’t feel like an especially luxurious solution, nor great if you’re carrying a full quota of passengers.

It is at least exceptionally comfortable. The core hardware remains the same despite the extra length and mass, including its adaptive air suspension, and it works brilliantly. Road noise is virtually nonexistent, and all the assistance amenities like adaptive cruise control are here and present. It’s dead easy to crunch big miles in, and a real-world range of about 300 miles should make those possible.

Around town, it’s a big old Bertha to drive, even with the optional inclusion of its rear steering. A brilliant 3D 360-degree camera does alleviate parking concerns, at least.

As a driver’s car, though? Yeah, don’t bother. The G80’s steering is light, its suspension is on the soft side even in sport mode, and there’s nothing to be said for driver engagement. It’s not lightning quick either – ample enough sure, but not in-your-face rapid.

Really, the Genesis G80 is best in its new chauffeur driving mode, which softens up the throttle response and the regen braking, really leaning into the big wafty creature it is.

As for price, that has risen a bit compared with the old car, now starting at £75,615 – compare that with a fully-kitted out version of the last car, and that’s a £1270 increase. Take the extra length, battery, gear and a bit of inflation into account, though, and that seems forgivable.

That price might be enough to consider it over the comparable cost of a well-specced but smaller BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class, or as a discounted BMW i7, Audi A8 or Mercedes S-Class.

Yet, given you can only have it as an EV, that wipes out any consideration if you want a pure combustion or hybrid saloon. There’s the badge kudos as well, which will be a consideration at this price point, rightly or wrongly, and if you’re in the realm of wealth to afford an i7 or similar, the Germans are just overall a more luxurious package.

The G80 is a fine car, and better than before, but certainly not the best out there.