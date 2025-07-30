If you want absurd amounts of power out of a seventh-gen Ford Mustang, but had your application for the £315k GTD cruelly denied by Ford, there are plenty of easier, cheaper ways of going about it. You could get 810bhp from American tuner Roush, or 810bhp from American tuner Shelby, or 850bhp from American tuner Hennessey. Spotting a theme?

Yep, while there are plenty of big-power upgrades out there for the new ’Stang, most of them aren’t necessarily the easiest to get your hands on if you don’t live in its homeland. Here in Britain, though, there’s now an easier solution courtesy of London-based importer and tuner Clive Sutton.

Ford Mustang CS800DH - side

It’s called the CS800DH, and you can think of it as similar to those other tuned Mustangs, but with an extra helping of tea, crumpets and whatever else it is Americans think we eat and drink here.

Starting with the harder, rawer Dark Horse version of the car, the big addition is a 3.0-litre Whipple supercharger strapped onto the 5.0-litre V8. This bumps power from the 447bhp made by the detuned European version of the engine to a whopping 788bhp, while torque rises from 398 to 642lb ft. It should sound better as well as go better, because it breathes through a new Borla quad-tip exhaust system.

Ford Mustang CS800DH - rear

Underneath, a set of new Vossen wheels has been wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber, and the suspension has been dropped and firmed up. Meanwhile, the exterior gets the full complement of carbon fibre aero growths, including a front splitter, rear diffuser, side skirts, a reworked bonnet and a new rear wing.

Inside, you’re treated to a pair of adjustable Recaro sports seats and a short-throw MGW racing gearknob. Clive Sutton will go as far as retrimming the whole cabin in a bespoke finish too, as handily shown by this demo car’s interior, finished in what we’ll call Violently Blue.

Ford Mustang CS800DH - interior

If you’re worried about all this extra power ripping your Mustang’s internals to shreds, then in theory, you shouldn’t. All the extra bits are added in line with Ford Performance’s own guidelines, meaning they don’t affect the Dark Horse’s factory three-year/36,000-mile warranty. And just in case, all of Clive Sutton’s additions are covered by an extra warranty of the same period and mileage.

Fancy one? Pricing kicks off at £135,000 and runs up to £165,000. Not cheap, then, but a heck of a lot less than most of the supercars offering up similar power.